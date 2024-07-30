Yankees 'Interested' In Rays Batting Champ, Could Pull Off Blockbuster
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline officially is here.
After months of speculation and rumors, the trade deadline will pass on Tuesday. The New York Yankees already have been in the market for one major splash and certainly aren't done yet. New York acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins and superstar slugger Aaron Judge made it known that he would like more to be done.
Well, the Yankees could end up pulling off another blockbuster before the deadline passes and reportedly are "interested" in landing Tampa Bay Rays star Yandy Díaz, according to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty.
"The team remained interested in first baseman Yandy Díaz, a league source said," Kuty said. "The Yankees are unsettled at first base, and Díaz, who is under team control through 2025, would be a big upgrade. Through 97 games, he's hit .270 with nine homers, 47 RBIs, and a 723 OPS, though he's just a season removed from being an All-Star and leading the American League in batting average, at .330 and a .932 OPS."
Díaz would be a massive pickup for the Yankees if they somehow could pull off a trade with the Rays. It may be difficult and cost a lot, but, Díaz is a star who also is under contract next year at an affordable rate. If the Yankees want to improve at first base, there may not be a better option than Díaz with the deadline mere hours away.
More MLB: Yankees In 'Extensive' Trade Talks To Land Ace In Stunner, Per Insider