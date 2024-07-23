Yankees Interested in Reunion With Star Hurler as Logical Trade Target
The New York Yankees have work to do with many holes on their roster and just seven days to go until the trade deadline.
So why not go back to what worked in the past? It sounds like they might be leaning in that direction.
According to MLB insider Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Yankees have interest in a reunion with Toronto Blue Jays right-handed reliever Chad Green.
Although Green now pitches for an AL East rival, the 33-year-old has a $10.5 million club option in 2025, so Toronto could look to shed his salary as they reevaluate their blue print in the coming offseason. The Blue Jays have underperformed this year, and have gotten swept in the AL Wild Card series in three out of the last four seasons.
Bringing back Green would be a strong addition for the Yankee bullpen, as the veteran hurler has a 1.88 ERA, a 0.98 WHIP and seven saves in 28.2 innings this season with the Blue Jays. Green was limited to a total of just 27 innings between the past two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May of 2022, which was his final campaign in the Bronx.
He was once one of the Yankees' most reliable relievers, and his closing experience is valuable given Clay Holmes has been struggling since May and will be a free agent after the season. In the very least, Green could help New York in a setup role this year before potentially becoming their closer next season if they don't re-sign Holmes this winter.
The Yankees are searching for reinforcements, and Green, an old friend, would help bolster their shaky bullpen.