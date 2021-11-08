Ex-Mets Manager Luis Rojas Interviews For Yankees Base Coach Job

The Yankees are thinking about hiring a coach with an Amazin’ resume.

New York interviewed ex-Mets manager Luis Rojas, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Lindsey Adler. The two sides discussed one of the team’s open base coach jobs, and Rojas reportedly made a positive impression. The Yankees have vacancies at first and third after the departures of Reggie Willits and Phil Nevin.

The Mets declined an option on Rojas’ contract following the conclusion of the 2021 regular season. He spent two seasons as the Mets’ manager, abruptly taking over after Carlos Beltran was implicated in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. Rojas went 103-119 (.464) with the Mets. The team finished 77-85 in 2021 and endured a second-half tail-spin.

Rojas spent the last 16 years in the Mets organization filling a variety of roles. The Mets said that he was offered an opportunity to remain with the franchise when his option was declined.

“We live in a results-oriented business, and [I] am deeply disappointed for our staff and fans that we didn’t reach our goals this season,” Rojas said in a statement at the time.

Many wondered if Rojas’ Bronx counterpart, Aaron Boone, would meet the same fate after the season. However, the Yankees brought Boone back on a new deal. Now the manager is looking to add not only two base coaches to his staff, but two hitting coaches as well.

In addition to Nevin, the Yankees didn’t renew the contracts of hitting coach Marcus Thames and his assistant, P.J. Pillitere. Willits, meanwhile, chose to become a volunteer coach at the University of Oklahoma. Willits will remain in his Yankees role, which also included outfield instruction, until the end of December.

