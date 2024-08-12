Yankees Are Perfect Landing Spot For Surprisingly Available Dodgers Veteran
The New York Yankees widely are considered to be one of the top World Series contenders but that doesn't mean if they can't get better.
New York has turned things around of late and is tied with the Baltimore Orioles with an eye-popping 70-49 record. The Yankees struggled ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline but a solid performance may have turned their season around.
The Yankees have been great since the trade deadline after adding bullpen help as well as All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. New York is in a good spot, but the offense still could use a little boost. One player who could help is Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Amed Rosario.
Rosario began the season with the Tampa Bay Rays but recently joined Los Angeles. He has been solid this season and is slashing .305/.331/.415 in 81 games but reportedly was designated for assignment by Los Angeles on Monday, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Dodgers DFA Amed Rosario," Heyman said.
New York entered the trade deadline looking for some help in the infield and Chisholm has done a good job. He has seen time all over the diamond but it wouldn't hurt to add another viable candidate to help off the bench. Rosario can play all over the field, is hitting over .300, and would be a cheap option.
All the Yankees would have to do is place a waiver claim on Rosario and hope someone in front of them doesn't also do so. He surprisingly is available with the regular season speeding to an end. Why not take a chance?
