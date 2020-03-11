Yankees' James Paxton, Giancarlo Stanton Take Major Steps Toward Returns From Injury

You won't see James Paxton or Giancarlo Stanton take the field in pinstripes on Opening Day, but both took huge steps toward their return to playing in games early this season.

Paxton, who underwent lower back surgery in early February, threw for the first time since December on Wednesday. The left-hander is hoping to return to game action in the "middle of May."

“It was 25 throws at 60 feet. Just really easy to kind of get them through day one, making sure everything's all good,” Paxton told reporters after tossing on one of the backfields at the Yankees' spring facility. “It’s all great, you know, the back didn't hurt at all. Just working on getting my arm feeling normal again. I haven't thrown in a long time but that'll come with more playing catch.”

With Luis Severino out for the entire season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, Paxton's presence in the Bombers' rotation is critical. Considering Paxton's success last year, New York would love similar production from this top of the rotation caliber arm in 2020.

In his first season in pinstripes, the southpaw led Yankees' starters with a 3.82 ERA and 186 strikeouts. He was dominant in the second half of the season, winning 10 straight decisions stretching from his first start of August until close to the end of the regular season.

The 31-year-old will take Thursday off before continuing to increase his throwing program on Friday. Barring any setbacks, as he eventually progresses to pitching off a mound, throwing live batting practice and making a few minor-league rehab starts, he's hopeful that he can debut with the big-league club in May.

“Thursday, we have the day off and then Friday I play catch again. Probably 60 feet 75 feet maybe it'll be again maybe 25-30 throws something like that just kind of continually build it up as we go,” Paxton said.

Giancarlo Stanton also returned to on-field baseball activity on Wednesday, taking live batting practice for the first time since suffering a Grade 1 right calf strain late last month.

The Yankees' slugger had been running on an anti-gravity treadmill recently after he sustained his injury while participating in fielding drills on February 25. On Tuesday, Stanton spoke to reporters about the injury, explaining he's been able to "keep pushing forward."

"I've been throwing. Hitting has been fine. It's good," Stanton said to reporters. "It's in the right direction.”

Stanton didn't just take some hacks against live pitching. He wasted no time getting back to doing what he does best: launching balls into the bleachers.

On a hanging slider from Zack Britton, Stanton went the opposite way, depositing the ball over the right-field fence.

Home run aside, there's reason to take Stanton's recovery slowly. The outfielder played in just 18 games in 2019, spending time on the injured list due to an assortment of injuries. The 30-year-old is only three seasons removed from his 59-homer performance – and NL MVP Award – in 2017 with the Miami Marlins, but is coming off the most injury-plagued campaign of his 10-year career.

With Aaron Judge set to miss Opening Day and possibly an extended period of time early on this season if he needs surgery – and catcher Gary Sánchez banged up this spring as well – a healthy Stanton in the middle of the Yankees' lineup would be a considerable addition to an already hobbled roster.

