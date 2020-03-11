InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Yankees' James Paxton, Giancarlo Stanton Take Major Steps Toward Returns From Injury

Max Goodman

You won't see James Paxton or Giancarlo Stanton take the field in pinstripes on Opening Day, but both took huge steps toward their return to playing in games early this season.

Paxton, who underwent lower back surgery in early February, threw for the first time since December on Wednesday. The left-hander is hoping to return to game action in the "middle of May."

“It was 25 throws at 60 feet. Just really easy to kind of get them through day one, making sure everything's all good,” Paxton told reporters after tossing on one of the backfields at the Yankees' spring facility. “It’s all great, you know, the back didn't hurt at all. Just working on getting my arm feeling normal again. I haven't thrown in a long time but that'll come with more playing catch.”

With Luis Severino out for the entire season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, Paxton's presence in the Bombers' rotation is critical. Considering Paxton's success last year, New York would love similar production from this top of the rotation caliber arm in 2020.

In his first season in pinstripes, the southpaw led Yankees' starters with a 3.82 ERA and 186 strikeouts. He was dominant in the second half of the season, winning 10 straight decisions stretching from his first start of August until close to the end of the regular season. 

READ: With Severino out, who are the Yankees' options to fill a vacant rotation spot?

The 31-year-old will take Thursday off before continuing to increase his throwing program on Friday. Barring any setbacks, as he eventually progresses to pitching off a mound, throwing live batting practice and making a few minor-league rehab starts, he's hopeful that he can debut with the big-league club in May. 

“Thursday, we have the day off and then Friday I play catch again. Probably 60 feet 75 feet maybe it'll be again maybe 25-30 throws something like that just kind of continually build it up as we go,” Paxton said. 

Giancarlo Stanton also returned to on-field baseball activity on Wednesday, taking live batting practice for the first time since suffering a Grade 1 right calf strain late last month. 

The Yankees' slugger had been running on an anti-gravity treadmill recently after he sustained his injury while participating in fielding drills on February 25. On Tuesday, Stanton spoke to reporters about the injury, explaining he's been able to "keep pushing forward."

"I've been throwing. Hitting has been fine. It's good," Stanton said to reporters. "It's in the right direction.”

Stanton didn't just take some hacks against live pitching. He wasted no time getting back to doing what he does best: launching balls into the bleachers. 

On a hanging slider from Zack Britton, Stanton went the opposite way, depositing the ball over the right-field fence.

Home run aside, there's reason to take Stanton's recovery slowly. The outfielder played in just 18 games in 2019, spending time on the injured list due to an assortment of injuries. The 30-year-old is only three seasons removed from his 59-homer performance – and NL MVP Award – in 2017 with the Miami Marlins, but is coming off the most injury-plagued campaign of his 10-year career.

With Aaron Judge set to miss Opening Day and possibly an extended period of time early on this season if he needs surgery – and catcher Gary Sánchez banged up this spring as well – a healthy Stanton in the middle of the Yankees' lineup would be a considerable addition to an already hobbled roster.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is it Time to Worry About Gleyber Torres' Defense as the Yankees' Starting Shortstop?

Gleyber Torres committed his fifth error of the spring on Tuesday, tied for the most in all of baseball. How concerned should Yankees fans be about the 23-year-old's defense?

Max Goodman

Yankees' Gary Sánchez Has Fever, Return Date From Back Soreness Delayed

Amid growing concerns of the coronavirus, Yankees' catcher Gary Sánchez was diagnosed with a fever on Tuesday. His return date from back soreness was also pushed back to later this week.

Max Goodman

What to Expect From Masahiro Tanaka This Season Based on Spring Training Success

Masahiro Tanaka has been in midseason form this spring. What can you expect from the Yankees' right-hander during the 2020 season based on his Spring Training success?

Max Goodman

Just How Serious Is Gary Sánchez's Lower Back Issue?

Gary Sánchez was sidelined on Sunday with back soreness. What's the source of the Yankees' catcher's discomfort and how much time could he miss?

Max Goodman

by

Max Goodman

How Major League Baseball's New Rule in 2020 Could Alter the Course of the Yankees' Season

This new rule, adding an additional player to the roster, has the potential to have a huge impact on the Yankees this season. Here's how.

Max Goodman

After Another Solid Outing, is Jonathan Loaisiga the Favorite for the Yankees' Fifth Rotation Spot?

Jonathan Loaisiga is no longer perfect this spring but after another solid outing, is he the favorite to fill the Yankees' vacant rotation spot?

Max Goodman

Yankees' Gary Sánchez Misses Batting Practice With Sore Back After Rough Night Behind Plate

Gary Sánchez misses batting practice with back soreness after a tough night behind the plate. Read for when to expect the Yankees' backstop back in action

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aaron Judge Reacts to Injury News, Ruled Out for Opening Day

Aaron Judge has been ruled out for Opening Day after being diagnosed with a fracture in his right rib. Hear from the Yankees' star as he reacts to the injury news

Max Goodman

Aaron Judge Diagnosed With Stress Fracture of the First Right Rib

Yankees' Aaron Judge was diagnosed with a stress fracture of the first right rib on Friday. The slugger will be sidelined for two weeks and surgery isn't off the table.

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton Will Likely Miss Opening Day

Sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both are unlikely to be ready for Yankees' Opening Day this month due to injuries. Read for more from general manager Brian Cashman.

Max Goodman

by

Craner7