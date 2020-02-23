James Paxton "Optimistic" About Return, Michael King Shows Maturity in First Spring Appearance

TAMPA, Fla. – The Yankees' starting rotation needed some good news heading into this weekend.

Right-hander Luis Severino is headed back to New York to undergo further testing on his undefinable discomfort in his right forearm, a story that's been developing at the Bombers' facility since Thursday.

As the Yankees played in the club's Grapefruit League opener, however, promising updates on those in the starting staff both on and off the field overshadowed a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

As J.A. Happ wrapped up his magnificent performance – two sparkling innings – Michael King took the mound.

King tossed 1.2 innings in relief, striking out one and allowing three base runners. Of all 16 pitchers that took the mound at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Saturday between both teams, King faced the most batters (8).

After an elbow injury sidelined the pitching prospect for the majority of 2019 – as he made just 11 starts across four minor-league levels before making his big-league debut in late-September – King felt good to be out there.

"Last year was frustrating for sure," King said, admitting he wasn't thrilled with his command on Saturday, but overall was happy with his performance. "It definitely felt good to be out here. The only other time I pitched in a big league Spring Training game was in 2018 and I got absolutely lit up, so feels good to get out there and actually put up some zeros."

With Severino's injury lingering and multiple key pieces of the Yankees' staff either hurt or suspended, King could be one of the promising young arms to make the jump up to the Majors this season. When asked if he believes he's part of a competition for the fifth spot in New York's rotation, his maturity was on full display.

"My whole mentality when I first came in, and that was before any type of injury, was just making it as hard of a decision as possible for them to send me down," the 24-year-old said. "I'm going to keep that same mentality throughout the whole spring. And then wherever the cards fall, they fall."

Meanwhile, James Paxton looked on from the dugout Saturday as the southpaw is set to miss the entirety of Spring Training after lower back surgery earlier this month.

Nonetheless, Paxton is "optimistic" about his recovery and believes that he can be throwing again in just over one week.

"As long as it keeps going in that direction, I could be throwing in ten days." Paxton said, explaining his gradual increase in mobility exercises. "Ten days would put us at four weeks [since the surgery] so it’s a possibility that I could be throwing. It just depends on how I respond to the rest of the treatment and stuff over the next 10 days, but everything has been going really well."

After surgery on February 5, doctors told the lanky left-hander he'd be out for three-plus months and wouldn't be able to throw for four weeks, minimum.

Boone confirmed the hurler is on track to fulfill his prescribed timeline of recovery, agreeing that from what he's seen, Paxton is moving forward each day.

"I feel like he's doing really well," Boone explained. "Each day has been good. He's moving around well. The good thing is, what nagged him toward the end of the season and into the postseason and obviously into the offseason, I feel like that's probably behind him now. When he does come back, hopefully it's just continuing to build on what he was able to do last year."

Paxton had a career year in 2019, winning ten starts in a row from the beginning of August through the end of the regular season. He led the Yankees' rotation in strikeouts (186) and ERA (3.82).

The left-hander isn't focused on taking the mound just yet. Throwing in ten days is the benchmark he's got his eyes set on – a major stepping stone on the road to his return.

"It’ll be a progression," he said, walking through his potential throwing program starting next week. "First day will probably be 45 feet for 10 throws, 15 throws, and then we’ll start building it up. It’ll take a little bit but at least I'll have a ball in my hand again."

