After Another Solid Outing, is Jonathan Loaisiga the Favorite for the Yankees' Fifth Rotation Spot?

Jonathan Loaisiga's perfect spring may have come to an end on Saturday – as he surrendered his first two earned runs of Grapefruit League play – but the right-hander has been tremendous thus far.

Prior to his start in the Yankees' 7-4 victory over the Pirates, Loaisiga had tossed five spotless frames across three outings. 15 at-bats featuring no hits, no walks, no runs allowed and nine strikeouts.

Loaisiga accredited his command, something he worked on all offseason, as a key contributor to his success early on.

"I've worked a lot in the offseason to get myself in good shape and to come into camp with the mindset of commanding my fastball," Loaisiga explained through the Yankees' interpreter in an interview on YES Network. "It was the priority to do that, to be able to execute that pitch and I think that being able to do that throughout Spring Training [helps with] eliminating walks – something that I also wanted to do.

"It's a matter of using that fastball and commanding it and having all the other pitches work off of that."

After tacking on two more punch outs in his first inning of work, Loaisiga ran into trouble for the first time in 2020. With two outs in the inning, former Yankees backstop John Ryan Murphy launched a two-strike, two-out pitch into the seats over the left-field wall to put Pittsburgh ahead 2-1.

One mistake aside, Loaisiga has been one of the club's best hurlers at Spring Training, a Yankees camp featuring plenty of exciting young arms.

With Luis Severino set to miss the entire season with Tommy John surgery, and James Paxton slowly approaching his targeted return from lower back surgery, there's no surprise Loaisiga's name has been thrown into the conversation for the rotation's vacant fifth spot.

“It’s something we’ve talked about a lot, and we’ll continue to talk about,” manager Aaron Boone said regarding how the right-hander will be used this season. “I have some pretty strong thoughts right now. We’re still a few weeks away from unfolding, and we’re trying to get him in a really good place because I am really confident he’s going to have a big impact on our club.”

Across two seasons in the big leagues, the 25-year-old has some starting experience – eight of his 24 total regular-season appearances have been as a starter. As a starter, he's posted an ERA of 4.50 in 30 innings pitched.

Conversely, Loaisiga could also be an effective long-inning relief option out of the bullpen. In 26.1 innings of relief, the right-hander has a career 5.13 ERA. Loaisiga has allowed 15 earned runs and struck out 35 at both positions.

Asked about which role he prefers, Loaisiga deferred to New York's coaching staff. He's just excited for the chance to help the team.

“Like I’ve always said, I’m going to be there for the team,” Loaisiga told reporters. “It doesn’t matter what it is – it doesn’t matter if it’s one out, one inning or multiple. For me, wherever the team needs me, I’m going to be right there.”

Other contenders for the fifth spot in the Yankees' rotation are top pitching prospects Deivi Garcia, Clarke Schmidt alongside Mike King who made his big-league debut last September. Veterans Luis Cessa, Nick Tropeano, Chad Bettis and more are also in the mix.

Loaisiga was the Yankees' top pitching prospect in 2018, per MLB Pipeline, so it's possible New York will air on the side of experience and allow the phenoms in their system to continue to develop – as did Loaisiga.

The short list of contenders for New York's rotational vacancy will continue to dwindle as the Yankees draw closer to Opening Day. Right-hander Nick Nelson was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and right-hander Miguel Yajure to Double-A Trenton on Saturday.

