Yankees Agree to Terms With Josh Thole on Minor-League Deal

Max Goodman

For years, Gary Sanchez's injury history has prompted the Yankees to back their backstop with a talented core of catchers. 

After backup Austin Romine departed for Detroit in free agency, ending an eight year stint in pinstripes, New York was left with Sanchez and Kyle Higashioka -- a promising asset with just 56 big-league games under his belt.

Since then, the organization has reeled in two veterans on one-year deals: Erik Kratz and Chris Iannetta. On Tuesday, the Yankees reportedly made their third offseason addition in the backstop department.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Josh Thole and the Bombers agreed to a one-year, minor-league deal.

Thole -- who hasn't made a big-league appearance since 2016 -- has split his eight-year career equally with the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays. He made his debut in 2009.

The backstop was most recently as a member of the Salt Lake Bees, the Los Angeles Angels' Triple-A affiliate. He had spent time in Double-A last year as well, finishing the season with an accumulated .243 batting average across 72 games in three uniforms. 

That clip is indicative of Thole's track record in the Majors as well. In eight big-league seasons, the 33-year-old is a career .242 hitter -- across 478 games, the Illinois native has compiled just nine home runs and 111 runs batted in.

As Sherman explained in his tweet, Thole can earn $600,000 if he makes an appearance with the Yankees' major-league club. Otherwise, he'll be competing with Kratz and Iannetta for time in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

If Thole does make his way to the show, his experience in New York and familiarity with the American League East division should help the veteran ease back into his new role. Again, the backstop hasn't been in a big-league uniform since 2016, beyond Spring Training.

New York plays Toronto at the Rogers Centre in three separate three-game sets in 2020, and makes the club's annual appearance across town in Citi Field at the end of July. Thole has played the vast majority of his career at those two ballparks -- he's played in 87 games in Toronto and 158 contests in Flushing. 

READ: Notable games and dates on the Yankees' 2020 regular-season schedule

On defense, Thole has a career caught-stealing percentage of 24 -- the backstop has thrown out 65 of the 273 runners who have run on him in his career.

