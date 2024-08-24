Yankees Legend Addresses Superstar Juan Soto's Upcoming Free Agency
Will the New York Yankees be able to retain superstar slugger Juan Soto this winter?
New York certainly is going to try.
The Yankees have been completely transformed this season and one of the biggest reasons why is they now have the best duo in baseball. Soto and Aaron Judge arguably are the top two players in baseball right now and they both call New York home.
If the Yankees can find a way to keep Soto for the foreseeable future, there's a chance that he and Judge could bring championships back to New York. The Yankees haven't won a World Series title since 2009 but this season is their best opportunity to do so.
Soto will be a free agent at the end of the season and the New York will try to keep him and it will take a historic contract to do so. Yankees legend C.C. Sabathia was asked about Soto's upcoming free agency and gave his take, according to the NY Daily News Sports' Gary Phillips.
"CC Sabathia on Juan Soto's free agency: 'That's up to him,'" Sabathia said as transcribed by Phillips. "My goal going into free agency was going to a place where I could win a World Series. Luckily, that was the place that offered me the most money. I was able to do both."
New York certainly can afford Soto and should do everything it can to make sure that he sticks around for years to come.
