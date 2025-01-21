Yankees Legendary Ace CC Sabathia Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Former New York Yankees ace CC Sabathia, who spent 11 of his 19 big league seasons in pinstripes, officially joined the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-6 left-hander was selected on 342 out of 394 ballots (86.8%) submitted by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, surpassing the 75% of votes needed for election. This was Sabathia's first year on the ballot.
Sabathia, 44, who grew up in Vallejo, California, made his major league debut a little less than three years after being drafted 20th overall out of high school by the Cleveland Indians (now the Guardians) in 1998. He finished second in the 2001 AL Rookie of the Year voting, trailing only Ichiro Suzuki, a fellow first-ballot 2025 Hall of Famer and the 2001 AL MVP.
Sabathia spent the first seven and a half seasons of his career in Cleveland, where he earned three All-Star selections and won the 2007 AL Cy Young Award. After being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers at the 2008 trade deadline, he delivered a historic stretch, going 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA, seven complete games, and three shutouts in 17 starts. His dominant performance helped the Brewers make the playoffs for the first time in 26 years.
That offseason, Sabathia signed a seven-year, $161 million contract with the Yankees, which at the time was the largest deal ever given to a pitcher. In his first season in New York, he led the American League in wins (19), was named ALCS MVP, and helped the Yankees capture their 27th World Series title.
Over 11 seasons with the Yankees, Sabathia posted a 134-88 record with a 3.81 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP, and an 8.0 K/9 rate. Later in his career, he reinvented himself, transitioning from a power pitcher to one who relied on pinpoint control.
Known for his intensity on the mound and his leadership in the clubhouse, Sabathia was ejected from his final start in 2018 after intentionally hitting Tampa Bay Rays catcher Jesús Sucre with his 55th pitch of the night. Though just two innings away from a $500,000 performance bonus, Sabathia chose to retaliate for a pitch from Andrew Kittredge that had sailed behind Austin Romine in the top of the sixth. The Yankees chose to honor the bonus regardless.
Sabathia made his final appearance in Game 4 of the 2019 ALCS as a reliever. He threw 20 pitches, retiring two batters, but was unable to finish the inning due to discomfort. The next day, the Yankees removed him from their roster due to a subluxated left shoulder, which would have made him ineligible to pitch in the World Series had the team advanced.
“It’s kind of fitting,” Sabathia told reporters the day after his injury. “I threw until I couldn't anymore."
He retired with more than 250 career wins and 3,000 strikeouts, making him one of just 15 pitchers in MLB history to reach both milestones. His 61.8 bWAR ranks 10th all-time among left-handed starters.
On July 27, Sabathia will officially be enshrined during an induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, alongside Classic Baseball Era Committee electees Dave Parker and the late Dick Allen, seven-time All-Star closer Billy Wagner, and Seattle Mariners icon Ichiro Suzuki, who also spent two and a half seasons with the Yankees.
Suzuki received 393 of 394 votes, finishing just one vote shy of becoming just the second player in baseball history to be voted in unanimously; legendary Yankees closer Mariano Rivera remains the only unanimous inductee. Suzuki's 99.7% of votes is tied with Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter for the second highest vote percentage, behind only Rivera.