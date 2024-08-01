Yankees Linked To Astros Superstar In 'Way-Too Early' Free Agent Ranking
The New York Yankees have been extremely busy over the last few months ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
While this is the case, the work doesn't stop now. New York was extremely active ahead of the trade deadline and now seem to be in a good spot with the playoffs quickly approaching. The Yankees have a chance to do something special in 2024 and then afterward will quickly have to make some tough decisions.
Superstar slugger Juan Soto will be a free agent at the end of the season and the Yankees will have to figure out if they can bring him back to town. It's far too early to be thinking about free agency but Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer also mentioned the Yankees as a possible landing spot for Houston Astros star third baseman.
"As long as Bregman remains on this track, he's going to enter the market as a legitimate candidate for a $200 million deal," Rymer said. "That would limit his market, but some notable teams could be in the mix for a big-ticket third baseman. The Yankees could use one, as could the (Los Angeles Dodgers), (Seattle Mariners), and maybe the (New York Mets) and the (Washington Nationals) if the latter indeed wants to get back in the spending game."
New York's first choice will be bringing Soto back, but if it can't sign him to a new deal, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Yankees spend big elsewhere but it's way too early to tell.
