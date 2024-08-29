Yankees Linked To Familiar Superstar In Possible Blockbuster Signing
There certainly will be plenty of rumors swirling around the New York Yankees over the next few months.
New York is among the top teams in baseball right now and could make some noise this fall in pursuit of its first World Series title since 2009. After that, the Yankees will have to figure out whether or not they will be able to retain superstar slugger Juan Soto.
Soto's free agent decision could have a massive impact on the Yankees for years to come whether or not they can bring him back. If Soto doesn't return to New York, the Yankees likely will look to spend elsewhere.
One player who already has been mentioned as a possible option is San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell as he is expected to opt out of his deal, according to Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer.
"The Yankees were repeatedly linked to Snell last winter and they reportedly circled back to him ahead of the trade deadline," Rymer said. "Yet Snell himself has indicated that the Yankees low-balled him last offseason, and their focus this winter will surely be on not low-balling Juan Soto."
Snell continuously has been linked to the Yankees over the last year and Rymer called New York the 10th-most likely landing spot for the superstar.
He is a two-time Cy Young Award winner who certainly would form a fearsome duo with Gerrit Cole. A move would be nice, but should be considered unlikely.
