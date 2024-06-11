Yankees Linked To Former MVP In Possible Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal
The New York Yankees don't necessarily need to make a major splash at the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline but that doesn't mean they wont.
New York has been the top team in baseball this season and doesn't have any major holes on the roster. While this is the case, the Yankees have a real chance to win a World Series this season so they should be considering all options this summer to give them the best chance possible.
The Yankees currently have three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo at first base, but he has struggled lately. If he is unable to turn things around over the next two months, there's a chance the Yankees bring in another first baseman to add some more firepower.
One player who reportedly could be an option for the Yankees is St. Louis Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"The Cardinals plan on buying at the deadline; acquiring another veteran starting pitcher is their main -- and only -- current target," Bowden said. "However, if things go south, don't be surprised if they deal veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who will be a free agent after this season, and closer Ryan Helsley, who could immediately become the best-available closer on the market and could fetch a huge return. In that scenario, Goldschmidt going to the (Houston Astros), (Seattle Mariners), or Yankees could make sense..."
This isn't the first time Goldschmidt has been linked to the Yankees and likely won't be the last if Rizzo continues to struggle.
