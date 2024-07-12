Yankees Linked To Popular Blue Jays Utility Man As Trade Deadline Option
The New York Yankees will have some tough decisions to make before the trade deadline passes on July 30th.
New York is running out of time to make decisions as the deadline now is under three weeks away. The Yankees have struggled lately but if they can fill in a few roster holes at the deadline, they could get back on track.
The Yankees need to add some help for the infield as they haven't gotten much offensive production out of the first, second, and third base spots. A reunion with former Yankees fan-favorite and current Toronto Blue Jays utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa was floated by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"How about a reunion with an old friend? Isiah Kiner-Falefa is having easily the best season of his career, and his two-year, $15M contract could be part of a full-blown Blue Jays fire sale," Miller said. "His defensive versatility could be clutch, too, on the off chance (Oswaldo Cabrera) or (D.J. LeMahieu) starts hitting well and he'd be more useful at second or in left."
Kiner-Falefa spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Yankees and has taken his game to another level this year with Toronto. He's currently slashing .292/.338/.420 in 82 games with seven home runs and 33 RBIs.
If the Yankees could bring that level of production back to help across the diamond, they would be in a much better place. The Yankees need some help right now and Kiner-Falefa could provide the much-needed boost.
