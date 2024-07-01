Yankees Linked To Slugger Having Career Year In Possible Blockbuster Deal
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline officially is less than a month away.
The deadline is July 30th and now we officially are into the month of July. The 2024 MLB season is going at what feels like a fast pace and now teams don't have much more time to decide what their plans will be ahead of the deadline.
There still are plenty of teams who still are deciding whether they will buy or sell this summer but it's clear that the New York Yankees will buy. They have been one of the best teams in baseball and a strong deadline could put them over the top.
New York needs a boost in the infield and one player who was floated as a trade option is Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon by The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, Brendan Kuty, and Jim Bowden.
"Yankees get: (Third Baseman) Ryan McMahon (and) Rockies get: (Right-handed pitcher) Will Warren, (Outfielder) Brandon Mayea," Kirschner, Kuty, and Bowden said. "If Colorado makes McMahon available, the competition for him will surely be fierce. But he's also in the middle of a career year at the plate (124 OPS+). The Yankees aren't going to want to overpay too much. But the 29-year-old McMahon would likely give them their everyday third baseman through the 2027 season."
New York has gotten significantly less offensive production out of the third base spot than it expected this season. Adding McMahon certainly would fix that as he has 14 home runs and 42 RBIs in 81 games played this season.
