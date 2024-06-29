Yankees Linked To Star Pitcher In Deadline Deal Involving Top Prospect
The New York Yankees certainly will be one of the most active teams in baseball over the next few weeks as they attempt to right the ship.
New York has been struggling lately but broke out of its slump in a major way on Friday night with a 16-5 lopsided win over the rival Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees are in the middle of their worst stretch of baseball of the season right now but hopefully, Friday night's win over the Blue Jays can help get them back on track.
No matter what happens, the Yankees likely will be looking to add over the next month with the trade deadline approaching. The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, Brendan Kuty, and Jim Bowden put together a list of possible trades to upgrade New York's roster at the deadline and put together an interesting one involving Detroit Tigers ace Jack Flaherty.
"Yankees get: (Right-handed pitcher) Jack Flaherty (and) Tigers get: (Outfielder) Everson Pereira, (Shortstop) Oswald Peraza, (and) (Right-handed pitcher) Clayton Beeter," Kirschner, Kuty, and Bowden said. "The Yankees could use another starting pitcher. It's not their biggest need but adding Flaherty would give them another option if Luis Gil ends up seeing his workload reduced, or if Carlos Rodón's poor underlying metrics continue to catch up with him and he becomes a less-trusted option.
"Flaherty has been one of MLB's best strikeout artists this season and he's massively improved his compared to last year with the St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles. The Tigers could use more power. Pereira is out for the season after undergoing elbow surgery. He should make a full recovery."
This deal would cost a lot of the Yankees, but it could make a lot of sense. Peraza was the Yankees' No. 3 prospect last season, Pereira was No. 6, and Beeter was No. 15. Pereira now is at No. 5 and Beeter at No. 13.
While the deal would cost a lot, landing Flaherty would give New York just what it needs right now.
