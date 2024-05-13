Yankees Linked To Star Slugger, Former MVP As Blockbuster Trade Option
There is sure to be plenty of major trade speculation until the deadline ultimately passes this summer.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will pass on July 30 and there is sure to be some major star power on the move. The New York Yankees have been one of the top teams in baseball to this point in 2024 and already have been speculated to be a buyer at the deadline.
New York is loaded with talent but still could use a boost. One player who already has been floated as an option is St. Louis Cardinals star slugger Paul Goldschmidt by SportsGrid's Zack Cook.
"Even though the Yankees are getting more production from their veterans this season, rumors of a potential move between New York and the Cardinals involving Paul Goldschmidt surfaced last year," Cook said. "With Juan Soto set to hit free agency next season, the Yankees must be all in to win a World Series this season. Even with Goldschmidt's documented struggles this season, the fit in New York would do wonders for his confidence."
Goldschmidt has struggled out of the gate this season with St. Louis but still has been one of the best first basemen in baseball over the last 15 years. The seven-time All-Star was named the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player and certainly could add some more top-tier depth to an already loaded Yankees lineup.
New York is set at first base with Anthony Rizzo, but landing Goldschmidt still could make sense at the right price. Plus, he could also help fill in as designated hitter.
St. Louis seems to be on pace to be sellers again this season and the Yankees could be an intriguing trade partner.
