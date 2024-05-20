Yankees Linked To Veteran Pitcher As 'Outside-The-Box' Trade Target
The New York Yankees continue to rack up wins.
New York is 8-2 over its last 10 games and currently has the best record in the American League at 33-15. The Yankees have been fantastic this season and have a real shot to win its first World Series title since 2009.
The Yankees should get even better soon with some important reinforcements on the way back from injuries but New York should be considering all options in order to improve the club. The trade deadline will come and pass this summer and New York should be looking for ways to add even more depth.
New York could swing a major deal for a starter to help but there also will be opportunities to add depth in smaller moves. One player who has been mentioned as an "outside-the-box" target for the Yankees is Chicago White Sox pitcher John Brebbia by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter.
"With a 5.93 ERA in 15 appearances for the Chicago White Sox this season, John Brebbia does not jump off the page as an exciting potential bullpen upgrade," Reuter said. "However, he has a more palatable 4.45 FIP that suggests he has dealt with some bad luck, and his 18-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 13.2 innings also paints an encouraging picture of the quality of his stuff.
"The 33-year-old had a 3.47 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 8.5 K/9 in 116 appearances with the San Francisco Giants in 2022 and 2023, and he has a team-friendly $4 million salary this year with a $6 million club option and $1.5 million buyouts for 2025."
Brebbia's numbers may not jump off the page, but he has a career 3.53 ERA in seven seasons and could be an option to add depth to the bullpen on a cheap deal as Chicago begins its sell-off.
