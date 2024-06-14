Yankees Linked To Young Infielder As Possible Trade Deadline Replacement
The New York Yankees have just under two months to determine how they want to handle the infield.
New York clearly has plenty of talent on the roster. The Yankees currently are in first place in the American League East with a 49-22 record. Things only are looking up for New York but some already have wondered if it could make a deal to add infield depth at the deadline.
The Yankees have Anthony Rizzo at first base and Gleyber Torres at second base but both have had inconsistent seasons to this point. Some have speculated that a trade could be coming, although it's not a guarantee.
If the Yankees look to add more depth at second base, one player who was floated as a possible option was Minnesota Twins infielder Edouard Julien by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Position targets: first baseman (and) second baseman," Bowden said. "2B Nolan Gorman, Jonathan India, Edouard Julien. "The Yankees will monitor the right side of their infield between now and the trade deadline with hopes that both first baseman Anthony Rizzo and second baseman start producing at a higher rate. If they don't, the Yankees will look at possible trade options."
Julien is just 25 years old and finished seventh in the American League Rookie of the Year award voting in 2023. He clubbed 16 home runs, drove in 37 runs, and slashed .263/.381/.459 in 109 games played.
His offensive production hasn't been quite as solid this season but he won't be a free agent until 2030. Hopefully, Torres can turn things around making a move unnecessary. If that doesn't end up being the case, though, keep an eye on Julien.
