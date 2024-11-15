Yankees Listed Among Top Destinations For Star Free Agent
New York Yankees' third basemen produced a .246 average, .679 OPS, and 19 home runs during the 2024 regular season.
However, New York's offensive stats at the hot corner would have been much worse if they hadn't traded for Jazz Chisholm at the trade deadline, who was solid for the Yankees down the stretch and serviceable in the playoffs.
But Chisholm is a natural second baseman. He'll likely get moved to second base if Gleyber Torres signs elsewhere this offseason, which creates a dire opening at third base once again.
There are some intriguing options for New York to fill that gap this offseason. Perhaps the most compelling is former Milwaukee Brewers free agent Willy Adames, who emerged as one of baseball's elite offensive infielders this past season.
And in a November 15 article, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed the Yankees as one of Adames' top potential landing spots in free agency.
"The possibly $600 million fly in the ointment is New York's quest to re-sign Juan Soto," Miller wrote.
"Even without Soto, the Yankees are already pushing right up against the luxury tax line for next season... Add Soto and Adames to that mix, and they're right at that $241 million cutline with 18 other salaries to be included."
Miller continued, "On the one hand, it's the Yankees. This is one of three franchises that has no qualms about waving two middle fingers at the concept of a league-imposing spending 'threshold.' For them, a $100 million tax bill is a small price to pay to end their 15-year World Series drought.
"They do have other issues to address, though, namely at first base and the bullpen," he added. "While they might be willing to embrace a $300 million Opening Day payroll, that's about where they would be with Soto and Adames before adding a single reliever and with a Ben Rice/DJ LeMahieu platoon at first base."
Miller concluded by writing, "So, no, it's not likely they'll give Adames $150-175 million this winter unless they lose Soto, fail to sign Pete Alonso and are left grasping at straws."
So it sounds like the Yankees might only pursue Adames if they lose out on Soto. But if that worst-case scenario comes to fruition, adding Adames isn't too bad of a consolation.