Yankees Listed Among Top Landing Spots For International Ace
The New York Yankees have been active in acquiring top talent over the past week.
Thus far, the two biggest splashes they've made have been to the pitching staff, as they signed former Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract on December 10 and traded for former Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams on December 13.
While their efforts might now be more focused on bolstering their offense, New York is also likely to show interest in Japanese superstar Roki Sasaki, who NPB’s Chiba Lotte Marines recently posted. Despite being one of the world's most talented pitchers, Sasaki is only allowed to sign a minor league contract because he's younger than 25 and hasn't amassed six years of professional baseball experience.
The Yankees won't be eager to pass up the opportunity to add such an elite talent at a bargain price. And in a December 15 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer listed the Yankees as the fifth-highest potential landing spot for Sasaki.
"Starting pitching is already a strength for the Yankees, but the organization should treat overkill as underrated. It was a huge win that they got to the World Series for the first time in 15 years, but a huge loss that they won only one game in losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers," Rymer wrote.
"The Yankees can attempt to sell Sasaki on the chance to be the guy who takes the team back over the top. With help, of course, from Cole, Fried, Aaron Judge and up-and-comers like Anthony Volpe and top prospect Jasson Domínguez.
"But even if they can sell him on the East Coast and baseball's biggest market, can the Yankees convince Sasaki that their long-term future is bright?" he continued.
Sasaki will ultimately get to choose where he signs this offseason. All the Yankees front office can do is sell him on their squad and hope he wants to join the pursuit for World Series title No. 28.