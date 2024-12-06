Yankees Listed Among Top Trade Destinations For All-Star Infielder
While the New York Yankees' free agency money is currently being allocated to the signing of Juan Soto, they can still improve their roster this offseason via trade without using that money up.
If the Yankees do end up signing Soto, they'll likely be active on the trade market, given they have multiple positional needs that must be addressed.
A main one is the infield, where they'll likely need to fill both the second base and first base positions with Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo departing in free agency. However, the Yankees could also elect to move incumbent third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base and acquire a third baseman via trade.
According to a November 4 article from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Philadelphia Phillies "are listening" to trade offers for third baseman Alec Bohm.
And in a December 6 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer deemed the Yankees the 7th highest potential landing spot for Bohm this offseason.
"With Gleyber Torres now a free agent, the Yankees figure to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base in 2025. That leaves an opening at third base, for which Bohm will be an option if the Yankees can't get Bregman or Willy Adames," Rymer wrote.
While Bohm — who made his first All-Star appearance in 2024 and hit .280 with a .780 OPS, 15 home runs, and 97 RBIs during the regular season — seems to make sense for the Yankees on paper, they aren't higher on Rymer's list for a reason.
"For the moment, though, everything revolves around Juan Soto. And even if the Yankees do have to pivot to other options, they'd have to really think about whether Bohm's personality is right for New York," Rymer added.
Time will tell whether New York decides to seriously pursue Bohm this offseason.