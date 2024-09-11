Yankees Listed as Potential Top Landing Spot For Star Infielder
Regardless of how the Yankees' 2024 season concludes, one position they're likely to address this offseason is third base.
New York employed a temporary solution to this positional issue by placing ex-Miami Marlin Jazz Chisholm Jr. there. And while he has done adequately enough, Chisholm isn't a natural third baseman and would be better suited to play at second base, which is his natural position and a spot where the Yankees will likely have a vacancy come 2025.
As of last week, there were two top-tier impending free agents at third base (Matt Chapman and Alex Bregman) who the Yankees could pursue. But Chapman re-signed with the San Francisco Giants; making the market for Bregman all the more competitive.
Despite Bregman being one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer gave the Yankees the second-best chances of signing him in a September 11 article.
"Though the Astros have never seemed interested in trading Bregman, there have been times when his name has popped up on the rumor mill. And whenever it has, Yankees-related speculation has invariably followed," Rymer wrote.
"Granted, there is history that needs acknowledging here," he added. "Bregman was on the 2017 Astros team that was revealed to have cheated in beating, among other teams, the Yankees en route to winning the World Series. Aaron Judge was none too pleased about that.
"Yet if the Yankees do go after Bregman, that alone would indicate there's no organizational grudge against him. It would merely reinforce their dedication to winning, which could be especially strong if their championship drought extends to 15 years," Rymer added.
Even if Yankees fans do still hold a grudge against Bregman, they'd surely be willing to forgive and forget if he dons the pinstripes next season.