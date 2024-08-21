Yankees Lose Star Rookie Hurler to Injury
Luis Gil exited the New York Yankees game against the Cleveland Guardians early Tuesday with lower back tightness, according to the team. Gil was evaluated by Yankees Orthopedic Doctor David Trofa and will be reassessed Wednesday.
From the beginning of the game, Gil looked uncomfortable. Gil’s body language resembled how he looked in his previous two starts. Manager Aaron Boone made the determination to pull Gil with nobody out in the fourth inning following a solo home run by the Guardians’ No. 9 hitter Brayan Rocchio and subsequent walk by leadoff batter Steven Kwan, which then resulted in Gil awkwardly delivering a pitch to the plate and Kwan stealing second base without an attempted throw.
Gil only threw 78 pitches, struggling mightily with his command. He routinely went behind in the count and allowed six walks vs. Cleveland, the second-highest total conceded in a game this season – Gil allowed seven walks over five innings in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this season on April 15. Despite his inability to locate his most effective pitches consistently, he still only allowed three total hits and struck out three in three-plus frames.
The 26-year old Gil is enjoying a breakout season for New York. Entering Tuesday, Gil owned a record of 12-6, 3.25 ERA, recording an impressive 141 strikeouts, but an equally unimpressive Major League-leading 60 walks (with Tuesday adding to that total), WHIP of 1.151 across 121.1 total innings, with a 3.0 WAR. Gil is expectedly among the current front-runners for the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Award.
Based on Gil’s overall performance, he helped stabilize a rotation that went without 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole into June. His recent up-and-down stretch is important to note because the Yankees' bullpen has been taxed a bit more than usual the past few weeks, as the organization awaits the returns of Ian Hamilton – placed on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain on June 18 – and Clarke Schmidt, who was transferred to the 60-day IL (June 18, retroactive to May 27) with the same right lat injury.
Gil has also increased his value. A factor General Manager Brian Cashman will take into account, as Gil is arbitration eligible in 2025 and 2026. If Gil’s command inconsistency continues for the remainder of the regular season and into a potential postseason performance, moving him to the bullpen could be a serious consideration. With that, his possible price tag as well.
The Yankees and Guardians are among four teams (Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers), all within one game of each other, fighting for the best record in baseball overall. New York (73-52) entered Tuesday one-half game ahead of Cleveland (72-52) for the current best record in the AL.