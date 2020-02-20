How Much of a Concern For the Yankees is Luis Severino's Right Forearm Soreness?

TAMPA, Fla. – Another day, another star sitting out at Yankees' Spring Training due to soreness.

Right-hander Luis Severino was scratched from his scheduled bullpen session and didn't participate in fielding practice with the rest of New York's pitchers on Thursday. After the club's third full-team workout of the spring concluded, skipper Aaron Boone revealed Severino has been experiencing soreness in his right forearm.

The discomfort first materialized back in October as Severino was preparing to start Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, per Boone. Back then, however, it was nothing more than a throwaway comment during his soft tissue work. Severino progressed throughout the offseason, eventually resuming his throwing program after a slew of tests came back negative.

Boone disclosed that in December, Severino starting feeling soreness again. Interestingly, however, he only felt it when throwing one specific pitch.

"When he was on his flat ground, whenever he threw his changeup he was feeling that discomfort in his forearm," Boone said, recounting Severino's trips back and forth from his home in the Dominican Republic up to New York City for testing.

Fast forward to this week. Severino hadn't felt any pain for quite some time so the Bombers' coaching staff reintroduced the changeup into his throwing program. No issues arose over the past few days – Severino felt perfectly fine throwing all of the pitches in his arsenal.

That all came to a screeching halt on Wednesday evening.

"Just sitting at home, he started to feel that soreness again, came in sore this morning," Boone said. "So the immediate is we’ll shut him down for a couple of days, he’ll see Dr. Ahman [the Yankees' head team physician] again tomorrow. Hopefully try to get our arms around exactly what’s going on there."

The news of Severino's injury comes just a few days after the team announced Aaron Judge has been dealing with soreness in his right shoulder. The All-Star outfielder has been able to participate in fielding drills – catching fly balls and charging grounders – but has been sidelined from batting practice for two days (and counting).

Yankees' general manager Brian Cashman addressed the plan moving forward regarding the right-hander, who was set to slot into the second spot in the Bombers' rotation behind Gerrit Cole.

"Everything is possible because there’s an unknown right now," Cashman explained, addressing the media outside the Yankees' clubhouse. "It could be small and a timing issue or it’s more significant because we haven’t determined what we’re dealing with yet. All tests have been negative thus far. No new tests are scheduled, but that doesn’t mean that tests won't be happening in the future."

Heading into Spring Training, the Yankees had to feel good about their pitching staff. After a record-high count of injuries in 2019, the rotation was healthy, a staff featuring a brand new, bona fide ace alongside several hurlers – chiefly Severino – that were poised for bounce-back performances this season.

Now, James Paxton is out for three-plus months and Severino's return date is yet to be determined.

READ: Paxton walking briskly toward his return to the mound

Boone admitted, unsurprisingly, that he's always concerned when his players are hurt. As for whether or not that anxiety is heightened after how many players served time on the injured list last year, the skipper is focused on each individual case rather than the big picture.

"I don’t think last year has anything to do with my concern level being higher or low," he said. "It’s Sevy and this discomfort that’s been off and on has continued so that’s certainly concerning. We’ll just have to see how this continues to declare itself."

An added wrinkle to this ordeal is that the Yankees discovered a "loose body" in Severino's elbow in the midst of their testing. It hasn't presented itself as an issue yet and Cashman assured it's common among pitchers across Major League Baseball.

"Because it’s there we can't rule it out of being a possible issue in the future that we’re going to have to deal with," Cashman said. "The physical testing that would typically declare that ‘yep, that’s an issue’ – those physical testings have been negative."

Opening Day is five weeks away on Thursday and assuming this soreness turns out to be nothing more than a minor complication, missing time will still delay Severino's readiness for the regular season. That's the best case scenario. Boone, however, doesn't see this complication changing the way the coaching staff prepares for the start of the season.

"I feel great about the arms we do have and certainly in Paxton’s case, since he’s on the way back, we’re confident that’s going to be in due time and then we’ll just find out about Sevy," Boone explained, referencing the Yankees' core of young hurlers who have impressed at Spring Training. "This doesn’t change anything about how we prepare and get ready or how we make evaluations."

As for whether or not Cashman feels the need to acquire pitching reinforcements, he said his job is to think about how to put the best players on the field, but that he's confident with the core of pitchers New York already has.

"I think a general manager should never be comfortable," Cashman said. "I think we have a lot of people that would like the opportunity. I think there's a lot of people with capabilities and ceiling, but you know obviously you prefer to run your A-team out there. But I think we have a pretty strong B, C and D- team as well. We’ll see."

