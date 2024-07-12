Yankees’ Major Bullpen Reinforcement Nearing Return; Veteran Slugger Still Not Close
The New York Yankees fell to 7-18 in their last 25 games upon losing to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
But not everything is bleak in the Bronx.
The AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles are also struggling, which has kept New York just two games behind them in the division. And before Thursday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone informed the media about a series of injury updates; one of which will bolster New York's bullpen in the near future.
Boone noted that right-handed reliever Scott Effross is "getting close," to returning. He could be back with the Yankees by the end of July.
Effross last pitched in a big-league game in October 2022. He underwent Tommy John surgery before the 2023 season and then suffered a setback due to a back injury in this past offseason. This led to back surgery, which the righty underwent back in December.
The 30-year-old former Chicago Cub was sent on a rehab assignment on June 19. One week later he was moved to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on June 26, where he posted a 6.75 ERA in five appearances.
While this stat line may not sound promising, Effross’ career 2.78 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 71.1 MLB innings provides hope that he can help bolster New York’s pitching staff, whose 5.64 team ERA in the last 30 days is second-worst in baseball.
Not all of Boone’s injury updates were positive, though. He also revealed hat ailing first baseman Anthony Rizzo is "still pretty restricted" in his cleared workouts after breaking his right forearm on June 16, and therefore isn’t considered close to returning.
Rizzo (another former Chicago Cub who's slashing .223/.289/.341 with 8 home runs and 28 RBI this season) isn’t eligible to return from the 60-day IL until August. But Boone’s update made it sound like an August return might be optimistic for the three-time All-Star.
The Yankees will need all the reinforcements they can get if they’re to return to their winning ways down the stretch this season.