Yankees' Manager Breaks Silence on Star Slugger's Struggles
New York Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone had much to say about left fielder Alex Verdugo, who has struggled more and more at the plate as the season progresses.
The 28-year-old left-handed slugger, a soon-to-be free agent this coming winter, recorded an OPS of .867 in the month of April, and became a Yankee fan-favorite throughout the opening of the year. But it was shortly followed up by a .687 OPS in May, and .589 for June.
The downward spiral has steadily creeped into July, with Verdugo posting a .517 OPS in 12 games this month on just three extra-base hits, nine hits overall, and three walks.
Boone described his perspective on Verdugo’s tough stretch by recently stating that he was “grinding, but I do feel like he’s doing a good job competing through that and know that he has that faith and confidence as a hitter that he’s gonna get it rolling.”
The Yankees’ skipper then emphasized that Verdugo is “in the prime of his career,” and went on to say, “We’ve seen some stretches, even over the last couple weeks, where we feel like he has started to get rolling. Then he has a game where he doesn’t get much production, but we do feel like that’s close to being there.”
In an attempt to get Verdugo going in this offensive rough patch, Boone has continued to move him up and down the Bronx Bombers' starting lineup; he'd be the leadoff hitter, slated in the clean-up slot, or penciled deeper back in the order depending on the team and/or pitcher.
“I feel like from his frame of mind, he’s in an OK place,’’ Boone noted. “I think he’s grinding and pissed, but I also feel he’s really confident he’s gonna get it going.”
Though the results have not yet shown on Verdugo breaking out of his individual funk, the Yankees have been able to keep their American League Eastern division chances in reach, winning their final series prior to the All-Star break over the Baltimore Orioles this weekend at Camden Yards, two games to one, to sit at 58-40 on the year. They currently hold a four-game lead for the first American League Wild Card spot, while they trail Baltimore for first place in the AL East by just one game.