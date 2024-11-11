Yankees Manager Predicts Big Role for Top Prospect in 2025
With the New York Yankees bringing manager Aaron Boone back for the 2025 season, a few major questions marks remain with next year’s roster.
The Yankees' top priority remains re-signing outfielder Juan Soto to a long-term deal. Team owner Hal Steinbrenner has scheduled a meeting with Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, in Southern California; Boone confirmed on Monday morning that he would be joining Steinbrenner at his meeting with Soto.
But another major hole the Yankees need to address is at second base. Gleyber Torres’s pending exit via free agency leaves a void in the field and at the top of the Yankees’ order. Torres was a bright spot for the Yankees’ offense in the playoffs, posting a .348 OBP with a K/BB ratio of 7/10 ahead of Soto and Aaron Judge. He also added two home runs and eight RBI from the leadoff spot.
Speaking with media via Zoom on Monday, Boone offered high praise for Caleb Durbin, a second-base prospect who has been tearing up the Arizona Fall League.
“I think he’s a stud, frankly," Boone said. “Great bat-to-ball, elite ability on the bases as a base stealer, good defender in the middle of the diamond at second base.”
In 82 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Durbin slashed an impressive .287/.396/.471 with 10 home runs and 60 RBI. As Boone mentioned, Durbin boasts elite speed, with 29 stolen bases on 32 attempts. He also possesses great patience at the plate for a player his age, striking out just 37 times while taking 47 walks; this combination of speed and discipline makes Durbin an ideal fit for the top of the order.
Boone also complemented Durbin’s flexibility on defense around the diamond. The Yankees will need to address if Jazz Chisholm Jr. will continue to play third base next season or if he returns to his natural position at second base.
"He’s really started, over the year plus, to create some position flexibility too," Boone said. "He’s played some short, he’s played some third, we introduced him to the outfield this year.
“It was my first chance to get to see him in person this spring. Really competitive, a hard-nosed, tough player. I’m excited about him and I think he’s going to play a big role for us this upcoming season.”
With most of the Yankees’ free agent budget dedicated to a potential mega contract for Soto, Durbin could be an affordable internal promotion to cover a key position at second base.