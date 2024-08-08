Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Surprisingly On Hot Seat, Per Insider
The New York Yankees currently are tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the top spot in the American League East and have an American League-leading 68 wins.
New York had a rough stretch leading up to the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline but has looked like one of the best teams in baseball ever since. The Yankees are considered by many to be one of the top contenders to win the World Series this season but that doesn't mean changes aren't on the horizon.
The Yankees have one of the best records in baseball but if they fail to make a deep run in the playoffs, manager Aaron Boone's job could be in jeopardy and the New York Post's Jon Heyman said that he is on the hot seat.
"Aaron Boone, I mean at this point I like Aaron Boone and he's a terrific guy and his winning percentage is incredible," Heyman said. "I would say, they have to get into the playoffs, first of all, and need to win at least one round. I think he is beloved by Hal Steinbrenner the owner. I think he is beloved by the general manager Brian Cashman and I think they desperately want to keep him around but if they're knocked out in the first round, it's going to be pretty tough."
Boone has been a polarizing figure since taking of the Yankees. New York has done a lot of winning but hasn't gotten over the hump in the playoffs. If that trend continues this year maybe a move could happen.
