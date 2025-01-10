Yankees, Mark Leiter Jr. Unable to Agree to Deal Ahead of Arbitration
A member of the New York Yankees could soon head to an arbitration hearing for the first time since Dellin Betances in 2017.
On Thursday, the Yankees announced they had reached one-year agreements with Jazz Chisholm Jr., Scott Effross, Clarke Schmidt, and Devin Williams. The only arbitration-eligible player who did not settle on terms before the 1 p.m. ET salary exchange deadline was right-handed reliever Mark Leiter Jr.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Leiter filed for $2.5 million, while the Yankees countered with $2.05 million. The two sides can still negotiate for a few weeks before a hearing, but if they cannot reach a settlement by Jan. 27, a panel will hear the case before deciding between the player’s requested salary and the team’s offer.
Arbitration hearings often become ugly, as teams highlight a player's shortcomings to justify a lower salary than the player believes they deserve, right in front of them. This can strain the relationship between the two sides, as seen in Betances’ hearing.
The Yankees won their arbitration battle with Betances, paying him $3 million instead of the $5 million he requested. However, team president Randy Levine publicly criticized Betances and his representatives, claiming he lacked the stats to justify the "elite closer money" they sought—despite Betances leading relievers in innings pitched and strikeouts over his first three seasons. Levine also called Betances a "victim" of his agent’s attempts to reshape the market, which the 6-foot-8 right-hander did not appreciate.
"I was planning on putting everything behind me until I was aware of Randy Levine's comments saying I was the victim in this whole process and saying how much they love me, but then they take me in a room, trash me for about an hour-and-a-half," Betances said afterward. "I thought that was unfair."
The Yankees have narrowly avoided arbitration hearings in recent years, including settling with Aaron Judge just hours before his case was set to be heard in 2022. It remains to be seen whether they can avert a hearing with Leiter.
Leiter, 33, joined the Yankees' bullpen at the trade deadline after posting a 4.21 ERA and 13.1 K/9 rate over his first 36.1 innings with the Chicago Cubs. He finished the season with a combined 4.50 ERA in 58 innings, struggling with home runs in the Bronx but continuing to showcase elite swing-and-miss stuff. He performed well in the postseason, allowing just one run in 5.1 innings.
This is Leiter’s second year of arbitration, having settled with Chicago for $1.5 million last year. He is under team control through the 2026 season.