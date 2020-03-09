What to Expect From Masahiro Tanaka This Season Based on Spring Training Success

Entering his seventh big-league season, right-hander Masahiro Tanaka might face the biggest challenge of his career.

After New York reeled in Gerrit Cole this offseason, Tanaka was projected to assume the fourth spot in the Yankees' starting rotation. Now, with Luis Severino set to miss the entirety of the 2020 season after Tommy John surgery and James Paxton out for at least another two months recovering from lower back surgery, all signs point toward Tanaka serving as this club's No. 2 option when the season kicks off later this month.

This won't be the 31-year-old's first rodeo toward the top of the rotation. In fact, he's led the team in innings pitched and starts twice in his career. In 2016, Tanaka nearly eclipsed the 200 innings pitched mark while starting 31 games. Just last year, the right-hander led those in pinstripes with 182 frames thrown and 32 total appearances.

So, how is Tanaka looking this spring ahead of the 2020 season?

The right-hander is quietly having one of the best springs among all Yankees hurlers. Across three Grapefruit League appearances thus far, Tanaka has posted a spectacular 2.08 ERA. He's struck out 11 while allowing just two runs and three hits in 8 2/3 innings.

Unless a player is jockeying for a big-league roster spot, Spring Training stats are inevitably meaningless. For someone like Tanaka, barring extraordinary circumstances, he'll still have a spot in the rotation regardless of his statistical output.

Even Gerrit Cole has been roughed up this spring. As of his third spring appearance, Cole boasts a 9.53 ERA, fifth-lowest on the Bombers. And yet, unsurprisingly, he'll still be the Yankees' ace come Opening Day.

For Tanaka, interestingly, spectacular spring stats don't always correlate to success once the season begins.

In 2017, Tanaka was virtually unstoppable in Spring Training. He allowed just one run over 23 2/3 innings and six starts – both Grapefruit League career highs. His compiled ERA was a sensational 0.38.

Once the calendar flipped from March to April, however, it was a different story. The right-hander went on to have the worst season of his career when it comes to ERA (4.74), home runs allowed (35), walks issued (41) and losses (12).

It wasn't completely an off year. Tanaka set a personal best in strikeouts (194) in 2017. Nonetheless, his age-28 season is proof that Spring Training stats aren't always an indication of a triumphant performance moving forward.

Conversely, Tanaka struggled particularly in the spring of 2016. The right-hander pitched just 11 innings, allowing nine runs to score – his 7.36 ERA is the highest he's ever had in a single Spring Training to this day.

Any guesses how he did during the regular season that year? Tanaka finished seventh in the race for the American League Cy Young Award – the only time in his career he's received votes for a pitcher's most prestigious award.

Tanaka posted a 3.07 ERA while winning a career-best 14 games and tossing a career-high 199 2/3 innings.

Back to 2020.

On Sunday, Tanaka was brilliant in his third start of the spring. He twirled 3 2/3 scoreless frames in a 1-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves, allowing just one base hit while punching out four.

Tanaka, who's known for his meticulous mindset when it comes to his craft, is pleased with his spring thus far. Even still, he knows there's more work to do.

"[I’m happy with] just being healthy enough to rack up the innings and number of pitches,” Tanaka told reporters through New York's interpreter. “Also, just being able to work on a lot of my pitches -- maybe the cutter moreso than the others, just to see how it plays out in games."

His skipper Aaron Boone is also content with the right-hander's performance thus far, recognizing how important Tanaka will be to the rotation this year.

"Masa has been really good all spring," Boone said to reporters. "He made some really good pitches with the cutter today into righties. The split, I thought was good. The command was good. He's been in a really good place since he's gotten down here and throwing. Another good one and another step up today."

With under three weeks to go until the Yankees' regular season opener – a game they'll play without Aaron Judge – Tanaka has time to continue to build upon his performance so far this spring. Only time will tell if he can carry that success into the games that really matter.

