InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Masahiro Tanaka Takes 'Big Step Forward' After Line Drive Off Head; Here's When He Could Rejoin the Yankees' Rotation

Max Goodman

NEW YORK – Before Masahiro Tanaka threw the first pitch of his simulated game on Tuesday afternoon, he hopped in place, stretching his neck back to take a deep breath. 

It was the first time the Yankees' right-hander had returned to the rubber at Yankee Stadium since he was struck in the head by a line drive on July 4.

Despite all the progress he's made in the last 17 days — both mentally and physically — Tanaka admitted it was impossible not to allow the comebacker to cross his mind as he began his windup.

The Japanese star slowly went into his motion, kicking his left leg as he always does before firing a fastball high and tight to Kyle Higashioka. From that point on, however, Tanaka was able to put the 112-mph line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton behind him. 

"It actually crossed my mind for the very first pitch," Tanaka said through the Yankees' interpreter. "But after I threw that, it was back to business, back to normal."

It may have been his first time facing hitters since the scary incident two-plus weeks ago, but Tanaka looked as if he hadn't missed any time at all. The right-hander threw 20 pitches, facing five hitters and inducing weak contact from each position player that manager to put the ball in play. 

"I thought he was strong," manager Aaron Boone said on Tanaka's performance. "His fastball had life to it. I thought the stuff was pretty good and I thought it was an important step of getting back out there and facing hitters."

After Tanaka couldn't get out of the way of the comebacker, folding on the mound and laying motionless for several minutes, Boone admitted that he immediately feared for Tanaka's life. Now, he's working his way back onto his five-day plan and could rejoin the Yankees' rotation in 10 days.

"Now he’ll go on his five-day," Boone said. "The plan will be to throw a bullpen in between and then throw in Scranton [at the Yankees' alternate training site] hopefully up to 30 to 35 pitches and potentially be in the position to join us."

READ: Stanton on Hitting Tanaka: 'As Long As He's Okay, I'm Okay'

That means, barring any setbacks, Tanaka is presently on track to start New York's third home game of the season — the first of three games against the Red Sox — on July 31.

With a head injury — and something that could have resulted in something far more serious than merely a mild concussion — Tanaka isn't looking too far ahead. He's focused on his next time out and building off Tuesday's encouraging performance. 

"Being back on the mound and being able to pitch obviously without a doubt was a big step forward for me. It tells that I’m progressing in the right direction," he said. 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yankees' Mike King Earns Big-League Roster Spot; New York Options Top Prospects Deivi Garcia, Clarke Schmidt

While Yankees' right-hander Mike King was given a roster spot, New York optioned top prospects Deivi Garcia and Clarke Schmidt. Here's more on the decisions

Max Goodman

Aaron Judge Homers ... After Yankees Record Three Outs?

Aaron Judge hit a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in an exhibition game Monday night after the New York Yankees had already recorded three outs.

Max Goodman

'He's The Real Deal': Aaron Boone Praises This Yankees Slugger After Mammoth Homer

New York Yankees' slugger Mike Ford hit a long home run in Monday's exhibition game against the Phillies, earning high praise from his manager Aaron Boone.

Max Goodman

Judge, Yanks Flex Muscles With Home Run Barrage Against Mets

The New York Yankees hit five home runs against the Mets in an exhibition game on Sunday as the likes of Aaron Judge show they're in midseason form

Max Goodman

Yankees' 'MVP of Summer Camp' Is Playing His Way to an Opening Day Roster Spot

Thairo Estrada has been the best hitter at New York Yankees Summer Camp. Manager Aaron Boone says the utilityman is in play for an Opening Day roster spot

Max Goodman

How One Swing Silenced Aaron Judge's Injury Concerns Ahead of Opening Day ... For Now

New York Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge silenced injury concerns this week with a home run in an intrasquad

Max Goodman

Yankees' Depth On Full Display in Blowout Victory Over Mets in Exhibition Game

The New York Yankees beat the Mets in an exhibition game and depth carried the Yankees to victory, making Aaron Boone's pending roster decisions tougher

Max Goodman

'It's Not The Same': Yankees Sound Off on Debut of Crowd Noise at Yankee Stadium

The Yankees played crowd noise at Yankee Stadium for the first time on Friday. Gerrit Cole, Gary Sanchez and Aaron Boone gave their opinion on the manufactured sound

Max Goodman

Domingo Germán Walks Back on Cryptic Retirement Post, Apologizes to Yankees Organization

New York Yankees starter Domingo German apologized about his Instagram post hinting at an abrupt retirement, clarifying he is not walking away from baseball

Max Goodman

Yankees' Domingo Germán Hints at Sudden Retirement In Cryptic Social Media Post

New York Yankees' right-hander Domingo Germán shared a cryptic message on social media regarding his future in MLB, hinting at a sudden retirement from baseball

Max Goodman