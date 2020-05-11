There may be no live baseball to watch on television these days, but there are daily box scores to keep tabs on.

In fact, for Yankees fans, different simulations of the 2020 MLB season have been a source of entertainment and a way to fill a void in baseball's absence. Within Baseball-Reference's simulation of the 2020 MLB season – as of Monday afternoon – New York has the game's best record (29-12).

With stars distributed up and down this club's roster, many would assume a player like Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu or even Aaron Judge are paving the way on offense. Those three, along with several other members of the Bombers' high-powered lineup have been solid through the simulation's first 41 games, but one player stands alone as the club's hottest hitter.

As of May 11, Mike Tauchman has posted a .344 batting average across 36 games played with eight home runs and 35 runs scored. The outfielder has been unstoppable of late, leading the team in several offensive categories including runs scored, stolen bases (5) and doubles (10).

Not only has Tauchman started the majority of New York's games as the club's everyday center fielder, the sweet-swinging lefty has been hitting leadoff, setting the table for the most potent offensive unit in Major League Baseball.

To put his performance into perspective, take a look at Tauchman's numbers a year ago. In 2019, the 29-year-old played in 87 games, posting a .277 average, .361 on base percentage, .504 slugging percentage and .865 OPS.

In about half that time, within Baseball-Reference's simulation, Tauchman is up in all four offensive departments with a slash line of .344/.425/.618 and an OPS of 1.043 – third best in MLB.

Again, odds are Yankees fans wouldn't have predicted Tauchman would be tied for the ninth-best WAR among all position players after nearly two months of the season. Sure, it's a simulation, but Baseball-Reference is using 'Out of the Park Baseball 21' – a software that prides itself on realism.

OOTP is the same simulation and strategy software that was used in the MLB Dream Bracket – a tournament the Yankees all-time team won just under a week ago.

One true connection from Tauchman's performance in this simulation to Yankee reality is playing time. Tauchman was considered one of the club's breakout stars last year – he certainly wouldn't have been on the field for half a season had other key contributors in the outfield remained healthy. He took advantage of his opportunity and had the best season of his career to date.

As Baseball-Reference's daily sim universe continues, keep an eye on Tauchman's usage. As Judge starts more frequently – he's only played in 21 games thus far – and Aaron Hicks eventually returns from rehabbing Tommy John surgery, will Tauchman still be among New York's three starting outfielders? Or will he, like Clint Frazier for instance, be relegated to a bench role?

Either way, surely manager Aaron Boone and New York's coaching staff would be ecstatic over this type of performance from Tauchman early on. After all, with all the injuries this team has experienced in the last calendar year, it doesn't hurt to have depth and a surplus of options at every position.

