REPORT: Yankees' Minor League Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

The first known case of the novel coronavirus in Major League Baseball is a member of the New York Yankees organization.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, a Minor League player in the Yankees' system has tested positive for COVID-19. A Yankees spokesman confirmed.

The Yankees have no divulged the player's identity. He had a running fever on Friday morning, stayed home from Minor League camp and was quarantined.

As strictly a minor leaguer, this player was never present at George M. Steinbrenner Field with the rest of the big-league roster – this spring, he's been situated across the street at the Yankees' Minor League complex. Therefore, the player is believed to have had no direct contact with anyone at Major League camp.

That being said, symptoms often take days – sometimes weeks – to first appear. Although this player stayed home on Friday, it's entirely possible that other minor leaguers have already been unknowingly exposed to the virus.

On Friday, the Yankees voted unanimously to stay at the organization's spring facility and continue to workout together. Players across MLB had been given three options in response to the league's decision to suspend Spring Training and postpone Opening Day.

Players were permitted to return to their personal homes dispersed across the country, travel to their franchise's home city or remain at the club's spring facility. New York was the first team in baseball to elect to collectively stay put.

READ: Yankees react to novel coronavirus pandemic

Since then, players have frequented the complex. It's unclear how Sunday's news of a player contracting COVID-19 will impact New York's plans moving forward.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees