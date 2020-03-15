InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

REPORT: Yankees' Minor League Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

Max Goodman

The first known case of the novel coronavirus in Major League Baseball is a member of the New York Yankees organization.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, a Minor League player in the Yankees' system has tested positive for COVID-19. A Yankees spokesman confirmed. 

The Yankees have no divulged the player's identity. He had a running fever on Friday morning, stayed home from Minor League camp and was quarantined. 

As strictly a minor leaguer, this player was never present at George M. Steinbrenner Field with the rest of the big-league roster – this spring, he's been situated across the street at the Yankees' Minor League complex. Therefore, the player is believed to have had no direct contact with anyone at Major League camp.

That being said, symptoms often take days – sometimes weeks – to first appear. Although this player stayed home on Friday, it's entirely possible that other minor leaguers have already been unknowingly exposed to the virus. 

On Friday, the Yankees voted unanimously to stay at the organization's spring facility and continue to workout together. Players across MLB had been given three options in response to the league's decision to suspend Spring Training and postpone Opening Day.

Players were permitted to return to their personal homes dispersed across the country, travel to their franchise's home city or remain at the club's spring facility. New York was the first team in baseball to elect to collectively stay put.

READ: Yankees react to novel coronavirus pandemic

Since then, players have frequented the complex. It's unclear how Sunday's news of a player contracting COVID-19 will impact New York's plans moving forward.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Goodman: COVID-19 Has Changed My Perspective on Covering Baseball

With MLB shut down from the novel coronavirus pandemic, Sports Illustrated Inside the Pinstripes' publisher Max Goodman opens up about Spring Training and his new perspective on baseball

Max Goodman

Yankees' Players Vote Unanimously to Remain at Spring Training Facility

Yankees' players reportedly voted unanimously on Friday to remain at the club's Spring Training facility in Tampa despite the novel coronavirus pandemic and delay to MLB regular season

Max Goodman

How MLB's Decision to Delay Opening Day Affects Yankees

Major League Baseball elected to postpone Opening Day for at least two weeks. Here's how that decision will positively impact the New York Yankees this season.

Max Goodman

Yankees React to Postponed MLB Season, COVID-19 Pandemic

Read what the Yankees had to say about MLB canceling Spring Training, postponing the regular season and growing concerns regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic

Max Goodman

Yankees' James Paxton, Giancarlo Stanton Take Major Steps Toward Returns From Injury

James Paxton and Giancarlo Stanton both took major steps toward their returns from injury on Wednesday. Read how the Yankees' stars are progressing.

Max Goodman

Sports Illustrated's MLB Preview: Will The Yankees Win the World Series in 2020?

Sports Illustrated released its annual MLB preview on Wednesday. Read for how the Yankees will fare in the 2020 regular season and beyond

Max Goodman

Is it Time to Worry About Gleyber Torres' Defense as the Yankees' Starting Shortstop?

Gleyber Torres committed his fifth error of the spring on Tuesday, tied for the most in all of baseball. How concerned should Yankees fans be about the 23-year-old's defense?

Max Goodman

Yankees' Gary Sánchez Has Fever, Return Date From Back Soreness Delayed

Amid growing concerns of the coronavirus, Yankees' catcher Gary Sánchez was diagnosed with a fever on Tuesday. His return date from back soreness was also pushed back to later this week.

Max Goodman

How Major League Baseball's New Rule in 2020 Could Alter the Course of the Yankees' Season

This new rule, adding an additional player to the roster, has the potential to have a huge impact on the Yankees this season. Here's how.

Max Goodman

Just How Serious Is Gary Sánchez's Lower Back Issue?

Gary Sánchez was sidelined on Sunday with back soreness. What's the source of the Yankees' catcher's discomfort and how much time could he miss?

Max Goodman

by

Max Goodman