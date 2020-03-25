InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Yankees Minor League Players to be Released from Self-Quarantine, No Additional Cases of COVID-19 to Report

Max Goodman

When the first player in Major League Baseball to test positive for the novel coronavirus was a Minor Leaguer within the Yankees' system, the organization acted swiftly and responsibly.

With no way of knowing how many others at the club's Player Development facility had been unknowingly exposed to the virus – after all, symptoms can take weeks to appear for the first time – all Minor Leaguers were sent into a two-week period of self-quarantine.

Since then, only one additional Minor League player has tested positive for COVID-19 within the Yankees' organization. Deep cleans of the complex and comprehensive diligence to wash hands and practice social distancing have led to more good news.

On Wednesday, Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone revealed that the mandated isolation in hotel rooms will conclude late Wednesday night. 

The manager told reporters that all players – except the second individual to contract the virus – are encouraged to travel to their personal homes starting Thursday and join the rest of the baseball world patiently waiting for baseball's return.

In an interview on Tuesday, Boone had disclosed that both players who had tested positive for the coronavirus were completely "recovered." 

Combine that with general manager Brian Cashman's announcement that the two players to test positive were no longer exhibiting symptoms as early as last week and it appears the Bombers are returning to a full bill of health during this ever-changing pandemic. 

READ: Watch these Yankees classics on Thursday (what would have been Opening Day)

“Everyone is doing well,” Boone told Meredith Marakovitz of YES Network. “Those guys are recovered. I know [Brian Cashman] and [senior director of player development] Kevin Reese are being really vigilant about taking care of those guys, trying to keep those guys’ spirits up as much as possible in a difficult situation. By all accounts, it sounds like everything is going pretty well for them down there.”

The second player will continue to self-isolate as a precautionary measure since his symptoms appeared later. Those that are not from the United States are expected to remain in Tampa due to the uncertainty of international travel.

As the Yankees, and all of Major League Baseball, brace for Thursday – when Opening Day was originally scheduled to begin – Boone is thinking ahead. After the lengthy postponement, there's no definitive date for when the regular season will begin. Boone is fully aware of just how impactful baseball's return will be during these unprecedented times.

"Our job, when we come back, ultimately is going to be bigger than the game and all of us as well. As we've seen throughout time, sports can play a role in the healing as a diversion, a distraction. A sense of normalcy."

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Celebrate 'Opening Day at Home' On Thursday By Watching These New York Yankees Classics

Part of Major League Baseball's 'Opening Day at Home,' here's how to watch these Yankees classics live on Thursday

Max Goodman

How J.A. Happ's Future With Yankees Could Be Cut Short Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Yankees' left-hander J.A. Happ is entering the final year of his two-year deal. His best shot to remain in New York – a vested option for a third season – is in jeopardy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Max Goodman

Giancarlo Stanton Will Be Ready For Yankees' Opening Day, 'Hopefully' Aaron Judge As Well

Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone delivered injury updates on both Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge on Monday. Could both of New York's sluggers be ready for Opening Day?

Max Goodman

Yankees' Skipper Aaron Boone's Message to Fans: 'Stay Strong Together'

Manager Aaron Boone took to the Yankees' Twitter page on Monday, delivering a heartfelt message to fans longing for baseball. Watch the video here.

Max Goodman

Staten Island Native Zack Granite is Living Out His Yankees Dream

Yankees' non-roster invitee Zack Granite, who grew up a Yankees fan in Staten Island, spent this spring living out his dream and is eager to contribute

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole Stays Loose During Coronavirus Pandemic By Playing Catch With Wife Amy Cole

Watch as Gerrit Cole plays catch with his wife Amy, keeping his arm loose for Opening Day during coronavirus pandemic

Max Goodman

What Yankees Are Posting on Social Media During Coronavirus Pandemic and Delay to Opening Day

During the coronavirus pandemic, Gleyber Torres, Giancarlo Stanton and Luke Voit are among the Yankees that have taken to social media to pass the time during the season's delay.

Max Goodman

How Latest Test on Aaron Judge's Rib Impacts Chances Yankees' Slugger Will Be Ready For Opening Day

Yankees' Aaron Judge had the stress fracture in his right rib re-evaluated for the first time on Friday. Here's the latest on the slugger's pursuit of a recovery before Opening Day.

Max Goodman

How Yankees' DJ LeMahieu is Staying 'Sane' During MLB's COVID-19 Delay

DJ LeMahieu has been at the Yankees' Spring Training facility working out all week. Here's how New York's second baseman is taking his mind off the coronavirus pandemic.

Max Goodman

Five Former Yankees That Came to New York by Pulling a Tom Brady

Throwback to a legendary group of former Yankees that came to New York after spending their entire career and more than a decade with one team. Here's five Bronx Bombers that pulled a Tom Brady.

Max Goodman