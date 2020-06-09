CBS Sports Predicts Yankees Will Select Carson Tucker, Brother of Pirates' Cole Tucker, With No. 28 Overall Pick

Which top prospect will the Yankees select 28th overall in the first round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday night?

This MLB Draft expert is projecting New York will pick Carson Tucker, brother of Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker.

The prediction comes from Mike Axisa of CBS Sports in his latest mock draft.

Here's Axisa's rationale for the Yankees using the club's first-round pick on the brother of a potential rising star:

The Yankees gave up their second and fifth-round picks to sign Gerrit Cole and, as a result, they have the second smallest bonus pool. They're said to want a position player now and pitching with their later picks, and Tucker fits their M.O. as an athletic up the middle player with offensive upside. Tucker, the younger brother of Pirates prospect Cole Tucker, is also said to be very motivated to sign, even if it means taking a below-slot bonus. That works well for New York. Our R.J. Anderson did not rank Tucker among his top 50 prospects in the draft class.

Tucker isn't the only shortstop the Yankees have been linked to leading up to the draft this week. MLB.com's latest mock draft has the Bombers nabbing Baylor standout Nick Loftin with the 28th pick.

The 18-year-old from Mountain Pointe High School in Arizona is eager to make a name for himself after his older brother was selected in the first round of the draft back in 2014.

Cole Tucker made his debut with the Pirates in 2019, playing 56 games for the big-league club.

The Yankees haven't shied away from selecting young shortstops with its first-round pick in the past. In fact, since 2015, New York has used two of its six first-round selections on middle infielders (Kyle Holder in 2015 and Anthony Volpe in 2019). Like Tucker, Volpe was also just out of high school.

As Axisa noted in his analysis, one of his colleagues at CBS Sports didn't rank Tucker in the top 50 prospects of the 2020 draft class. Over at The Athletic, Keith Law listed Tucker as the class' 84th-ranked prospect. Here's Law's take on Carson Tucker:

Tucker’s older brother Cole was a first-rounder as a 17-year-old in 2014, while Carson is already 18 and has a lot of his brother’s feel for the game and instincts with lesser tools. He has quick hands at the plate and a slashing stroke for contact, with a little loop length at the start of the swing that might need some tightening as he faces better velocity. He’s a steady defender at short with an average arm, a fair bet to stay at the position but probably as an average defender down the road. The lack of plus defensive tools or even future-average power caps his ceiling and he’s more of a second- or third-round talent than a first-rounder like his brother.

Will New York take Tucker at No. 28? Or will it go a different route, picking from a pool of talented position players and hurlers still available?

We'll find out Wednesday evening.

