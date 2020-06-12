MLB Draft Experts Analyze and Grade Yankees' 2020 Draft Class

InsideThePinstripes
The Yankees may have had only three selections in this year's MLB Draft, but New York was able to secure its fair share of talented prospects.

In the first round, New York picked Austin Wells, a catcher from the University of Arizona. The following day, in rounds three and four, the Bombers added second baseman Trevor Hauver from Arizona State and right-hander Beck Way from Northwest Florida State.

Not too bad for just three picks, don't you think? Here's how a slew of MLB Draft analysts and experts felt the Yankees organization fared this week.

First, check out this in-depth breakdown from The Athletic's Keith Law, featuring his take on each of the Bombers' three picks.

The Yankees had just three picks this year, losing two for signing Gerrit Cole. Arizona catcher Austin Wells (1) can really hit, with high exit velocities and a history of production at school and on the Cape. His approach is pull-oriented but he is capable of using the whole field. Scouts don’t give him much chance to stay behind the plate; he’s below-average there already and likely to be too big for the position anyway. Arizona State left fielder Trevor Hauver (3) could hit enough to be a regular, with fringy power but good feel to hit and get on base, although he doesn’t have a clear position. The Yankees drafted him as a second baseman, which, if it works, would be his ticket to a big-league role, although they tried a similar conversion with Rob Refsnyder and it didn’t take. Beck Way (4) transferred to Northwest Florida State junior college after a year at Belmont Abbey, and he’s an athletic, still-projectable right-hander who could end up with solid-average or better pitches and gets deception from his delivery. He’s raw, and could have gone a lot higher with a year at LSU in 2021, given his upside and inexperience.

For more content breaking down the Yankees' class, be sure to take advantage of Sports Illustrated Inside The Pinstripes' comprehensive coverage, including our breakdown of New York's new trio of prospects. 

CBS Sports' Mike Axisa graded each team's Draft class, giving the Yankees a C. Axisa's reasoning, in short, was New York's amount of picks, saying the club did "about as well as they could've hoped."

The Yankees forfeited their second- and fifth-round picks to sign Gerrit Cole, so they had three picks and the second smallest bonus pool this year. They landed a first-round bat in Austin Wells with the No. 28 pick, but he might not remain at catcher long-term, which would take a bite out of his value. Third rounder Trevor Hauver has a chance to carve out a career as a versatile super utility type. With limited resources, the Yankees did about as well as they could've hoped.

Another Draft analyst, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report, handed the Yankees a slightly better review. Tansey gave the Bombers' class a B.

Finally, ESPN's staff weighed in.

The Yankees' system is weak in bats with big upside, other than teenage outfielder Jasson Dominguez, who has yet to play a minor league game. Wells immediately becomes one of the best hitting prospects in the system, and even if he doesn't stick at catcher, he can move to first base or DH if the bat plays. The Yankees also drafted Wells out of high school in the 35th round in 2018, so they've liked him for several years.

