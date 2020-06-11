InsideThePinstripes
New York Yankees 2020 MLB Draft Tracker: Picks, Analysis, Rumors and Updates

Max Goodman

The 2020 MLB Draft is officially underway!

In a shortened format, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees will make three picks across five rounds. When New York signed ace Gerrit Cole, the organization forfeited its second- and fifth-round picks.

Here's a live draft tracker of the Yankees' three selections:

Round
Overall
Player
Position
School

1

28

3

99

4

129

Who will the Yankees take in the first round? Here's a look at some of the latest projections out of mock drafts from a slew of MLB Draft experts.

READ: Yankees MLB Draft Preview: Which top prospect will the Yankees take?

Keep an eye out for some of these players as picks come off the board. Each of the following prospects have been tied to the Yankees leading up to Wednesday evening:

Slade Cecconi, RHP 

Ed Howard, SS 

Nick Loftin, SS

Bobby Miller, RHP

Carson Tucker, SS

Austin Wells, C

As the first round plays out Wednesday evening, ahead of the Bombers' first pick, get caught up to speed with some other Yankees-related MLB Draft content from Sports Illustrated's Inside The Pinstripes:

