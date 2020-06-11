New York Yankees 2020 MLB Draft Tracker: Picks, Analysis, Rumors and Updates
Max Goodman
The 2020 MLB Draft is officially underway!
In a shortened format, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees will make three picks across five rounds. When New York signed ace Gerrit Cole, the organization forfeited its second- and fifth-round picks.
Here's a live draft tracker of the Yankees' three selections:
Round
Overall
Player
Position
School
1
28
3
99
4
129
Who will the Yankees take in the first round? Here's a look at some of the latest projections out of mock drafts from a slew of MLB Draft experts.
READ: Yankees MLB Draft Preview: Which top prospect will the Yankees take?
Keep an eye out for some of these players as picks come off the board. Each of the following prospects have been tied to the Yankees leading up to Wednesday evening:
Slade Cecconi, RHP
Ed Howard, SS
Austin Wells, C
As the first round plays out Wednesday evening, ahead of the Bombers' first pick, get caught up to speed with some other Yankees-related MLB Draft content from Sports Illustrated's Inside The Pinstripes:
- WATCH: What Position Do the Yankees Need to Address the Most in 2020 MLB Draft
- READ: Who Would the Yankees Pick When Redrafting the Star-Studded 2010 MLB Draft?
- WATCH: Breaking Down the Best No. 28 Selections in MLB Draft History
- READ: Without Nick Swisher's Departure, the Yankees Wouldn't Have Drafted Aaron Judge
To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.
For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees