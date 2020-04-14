New York Yankees Family, MLB React to Passing of Hank Steinbrenner

The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball communities received somber news on Tuesday morning when it was reported that Yankees general partner and co-chairperson Hank Steinbrenner had passed away.

Steinbrenner turned 63 years old earlier this month and had been battling an illness for an extended period of time. The New York Post reported that his cause of death was not COVID-19.

Eldest son of George Steinbrenner, Hank along with his brother Hal inherited the team when his father passed away in 2010. He was entering his 13th year as a general partner of the organization and his 11th as a co-chairperson.

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” said the Steinbrenner family in a heartfelt statement released by the Yankees. “He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness"

Hank was known for having similar tendencies as his father – taking a bold approach and speaking what was on his mind when running the organization. In recent years, however, Hank stepped away from previously his public role while still maintaining his managing partner position.

"Hank was responsible for overseeing all areas of the club’s business and baseball operations, and was directly involved in player negotiations, long-term player recruitment goals and overall club strategy," New York explained in a statement.

When he wasn't striving to bring championships to the Bronx, Hank had a passion for racing. He joined his son, George Michael IV, to create Steinbrenner Racing, competing in the Indy Car circuit. That competitive spirit that blossomed growing up in the Steinbrenner family evidently resonated within him.

"Ever since I can remember, my dad has always been my biggest supporter," his son George Michael posted in a tweet Tuesday. "He taught me determination, confidence and the desire to win."

His drive to win was rivaled by his dedication to helping others, even when no one knew about it. As Suzyn Waldman – Yankees radio color commentator on WFAN – put it, Streinbrenner's legacy will be remembered most in ways you may not expect.

"I know he was bombastic like his dad and he shot from the hip, but his legacy is going to be the thing that his dad wanted him to start 11 or 12 years ago called Hank's Yanks," Waldman explained on WFAN Tuesday. "What he did was get kids together from the Bronx and from Brooklyn and from east New York and he started a baseball team. Through these years, there are 50 kids that are playing professional ball, two in the Major Leagues."

Waldman recalled that this was a project his father was eager to start, but toward the end of his life, he was too sick to take it on. Instead, Hank dedicated himself to helping disadvantaged children – of that particuar group within Hank's Yanks, a total of 100 kids were sent off to college, all because of Hank Steinbrenner.

From other organizations, to former Yankees, here are some messages of condolences that were posted to social media on Tuesday.

Steinbrenner is survived by four children, one granddaughter, his siblings and their families.

