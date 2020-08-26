SI.com
Yankees 'Exploring A Lot of Different Options' Ahead of Trade Deadline

Max Goodman

Could we see new faces in pinstripes this time next week? Yankees' manager Aaron Boone says general manager Brian Cashman and New York's front office are actively in pursuit of improving the roster.

"I know [Cashman and the front office] are certainly doing their due diligence and going through the process and having conference calls and zoom calls, and definitely exploring a lot of different options," Boone said on Tuesday afternoon.

In such a unique season, it's hard to foresee how any team across baseball will approach the Trade Deadline. Much of the league is halfway through this truncated 60-game campaign and with an expanded postseason, it's possible more clubs on the fringe of contention will elect to be buyers rather than sellers.

For New York, beleaguered by a slew of injuries to several key contributors, it's no surprise they'd begin reaching out to other franchises regarding certain pieces that could be available.

Rumors have already begun swirling. The Yankees have reportedly been connected to Cleveland's right-hander Mike Clevinger and Seattle's right-hander Taijuan Walker.

Asked specifically what he expects the Yankees to do ahead of the Deadline, and which positions he envisions the Bombers to potentially pursue on the market, Boone said he hasn't had substantial conversations with Cashman just yet so it's too early to tell.

"What comes from that. That just remains to be seen," he said. "I haven't really had any conversations with Cash the last couple of days in regards to other than knowing that they're putting a lot of time into at least exploring different options."

While Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge was activated from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, the list of ballplayers on the IL for the Bombers is still lengthy on both sides of the ball. 

READ: Aaron Judge Activated After Stint on Injured List With Right Calf Strain

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), shortstop Gleyber Torres (hamstring, quad) and second baseman DJ LeMahieu (thumb) will be sidelined for at least another week, if not more. Zack Britton's hamstring injury isn't expected to keep the left-hander out for long but southpaws James Paxton (forearm) and Luis Avilán (shoulder) are still weeks away from getting back on a mound.

That's not to mention right-handers Tommy Kahnle and Luis Severino are out for the year as they recover from Tommy John surgery. While plenty of assets are available at the Bombers' alternate site, with a tough stretch ahead featuring 33 games in 31 days, adding a veteran arm or two certainly wouldn't hurt.

Only time will tell if New York elects to make a move (or more than one) before the Aug. 31 Deadline. As Boone put it, "who knows" what will happen.

"You never know where the process leads," the skipper said. "May lead to nothing, may lead somewhere you didn't necessarily expect. I know they're always looking to try and obviously, find some value and get a little bit better all the time."

