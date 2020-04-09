Yankees Most Valuable Franchise in MLB at $5 Billion, Forbes Estimates

The New York Yankees are the most valuable franchise in Major League Baseball, according to Forbes' annual rankings released on Thursday.

Worth an estimated $5 billion, New York experienced a nine percent increase from the club's valuation last year.

"The Yankees generated $683 million in revenue last year, $127 million more than the Los Angeles Dodgers, the second most valuable team on this year’s ranking," Forbes reported.

Only the Dallas Cowboys are worth more than the Yankees across all professional sports. New York has held the No. 1 spot among MLB franchises every year since Forbes' rankings began in 1998.

In third place, the Red Sox are valued at $3.3 billion. Then sit the Chicago Cubs (3.2 billion) and San Francisco Giants ($3.1 billion). Forbes estimates that the average MLB team is valued at $1.85 billion – up four percent from last year.

READ: Yankees announce $1.4 million distress fund for day-of-game stadium employees

With the league on pace to play a shortened season – after postponing Opening Day through early-May – teams like the Yankees still have the potential to take in the bulk of the revenue they would have collected in a full 162-game season.

Those numbers could drastically drop, however, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to develop and a doomsday scenario of no baseball in 2020 remains on the table.

Despite the indefinite suspension of Major League Baseball, an agreement between MLB and the players' union – including a pro-rated salary to players this spring – provides franchises with security regarding compensation.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees