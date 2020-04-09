InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Yankees Most Valuable Franchise in MLB at $5 Billion, Forbes Estimates

Max Goodman

The New York Yankees are the most valuable franchise in Major League Baseball, according to Forbes' annual rankings released on Thursday. 

Worth an estimated $5 billion, New York experienced a nine percent increase from the club's valuation last year.

"The Yankees generated $683 million in revenue last year, $127 million more than the Los Angeles Dodgers, the second most valuable team on this year’s ranking," Forbes reported.

Only the Dallas Cowboys are worth more than the Yankees across all professional sports. New York has held the No. 1 spot among MLB franchises every year since Forbes' rankings began in 1998. 

In third place, the Red Sox are valued at $3.3 billion. Then sit the Chicago Cubs (3.2 billion) and San Francisco Giants ($3.1 billion). Forbes estimates that the average MLB team is valued at $1.85 billion – up four percent from last year. 

READ: Yankees announce $1.4 million distress fund for day-of-game stadium employees

With the league on pace to play a shortened season – after postponing Opening Day through early-May – teams like the Yankees still have the potential to take in the bulk of the revenue they would have collected in a full 162-game season. 

Those numbers could drastically drop, however, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to develop and a doomsday scenario of no baseball in 2020 remains on the table. 

Despite the indefinite suspension of Major League Baseball, an agreement between MLB and the players' union – including a pro-rated salary to players this spring – provides franchises with security regarding compensation.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch Yankees' Play-By-Play Broadcaster Michael Kay Call Derek Jeter's 3,000th Hit

During Derek Jeter's 3,000th hit, Yankees' Michael Kay was in the booth for YES Network. Watch a video Kay posted from the booth as he delivered the historic call

Max Goodman

by

YANKEESFAN

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Hasn't Stopped Bulking Up During Quarantine

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman hasn't stopped bulking up during MLB's coronavirus-induced hiatus. Watch some clips on social media as the closer gets more jacked than ever in quarantine

Max Goodman

This Day in Yankees History: Hideki Matsui's Grand Debut at Yankee Stadium

Former Yankee Hideki Matsui hit his first Major League home run in his Yankee Stadium debut on this day in 2003. Relive Matsui's grand debut in front of Yankees fans in the Bronx

Max Goodman

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu Practices Hockey Skills With Dog in Quarantine

DJ LeMahieu posted a video practicing hockey during quarantine in his living room on his Instagram story Tuesday. Check out his skills with a stick and his dog playing defense.

Max Goodman

New York Yankees Spring Training in 10 Images

New York Yankees Spring Training told in 10 images. Relive one of the most historic springs in Bronx Bombers history with these symbolic and high-quality photos.

Max Goodman

Remembering Al Kaline: Detroit Tigers Legend, Hall of Famer and Yankees Killer

All-time great Al Kaline passed away on Monday. In remembering his illustrious 22-year career with Detroit, take a look back at how Mr. Tiger dominated against the Yankees

Max Goodman

Actor, 'Lunatic Yankees Fan' Nick Turturro Spending Quarantine Watching Classic Yankees Games

Actor Nick Turturro, and diehard Yankees fan, is passing the time in quarantine by watching classic Yankees games. Here's more from his interview with Sports Illustrated.

Max Goodman

Yankees' Gerrit Cole Pitching Off a Mound in Backyard With Teammate Adam Ottavino During Quarantine

Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole is getting his work in during MLB's coronavirus-induced hiatus. His teammate Adam Ottavino documented it on his Instagram feed.

Max Goodman

Yankees Single-Season Pitching Records That Could Have Been Broken This Year in a Full Season

In a full 162-game season, what would this current Yankees pitching staff be capable of? Read for some single-season franchise records New York could have broken if 2020 wasn't shortened.

Max Goodman

Yankees Single-Season Offensive Records That Could Have Been Broken This Year in a Full Season

In a full 162-game season, what exactly would this current Yankees roster be capable of? Read for some single-season franchise records New York could have broken if 2020 wasn't shortened.

Max Goodman