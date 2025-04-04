Yankees Moving On From Veteran Relief Pitcher To Make Room for Devin Williams
The New York Yankees have made a surprising roster move ahead of their first road trip of the year against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
On Friday morning, the team announced that veteran relief pitcher Adam Ottavino has been designated for assignment. The news comes only two days after he signed with the Yankees on a Major League deal, but his time with them was short-lived.
He pitched not even 12 hours prior to the decision during Thursday night's 9-7 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He logged 2/3 of an inning, walking one and striking out one.
The 39-year-old righty posted the same stat line on Wednesday as well in his season debut for New York.
The Yankees now have one week to try to work out a trade involving him, or they can attempt to pass him through waivers. Should he make it through waivers, the team could attempt to outright him to the minor leagues.
That is an unlikely path to be taken, however, as the veteran has the necessary service time to reject a minor league assignment and become a free agent instead if he wants to.
With closer Devin Williams returning from the paternity list, the team needed to open up a spot on their roster. They opted to move on from Ottavino, who was in his second stint with the franchise after spending the last three years with the New York Mets.
This is the 15th MLB season for the veteran right-hander, who attempted to make the Boston Red Sox roster during spring training. When he was unable to earn a spot, he was granted his release and eventually latched on with New York.