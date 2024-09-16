Yankees Named Potential Fit For Top International Starter
The bidding war for Japanese superstar pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto last MLB offseason caused quite a stir.
The New York Yankees were reported to be one of the most likely teams to sign him, and GM Brian Cashman even flew out to California to meet with Yamamoto before offering him a 10-year, $300 million deal to don the pinstripes, per The Athletic.
Yamamoto ultimately decided he wanted to play in California, joining the Los Angeles Dodgers on a massive 12-year, $325 million deal. The 26-year-old has posted a 2.77 ERA in 15 starts this season, but missed nearly three months with a right shoulder injury.
While New York missed out on that Japanese superstar, they could be in play for another one that might be headed to MLB free agency this offseason if he is posted.
In a September 12 article, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed the Yankees as a potential fit for 22-year-old pitcher Roki Sasaki.
"Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s move to the Majors caused a bidding war last offseason, and while the potential of Sasaki coming over from Japan would carry the same excitement factor, his age would prevent a similar free-agent frenzy," Feinsand wrote.
"Players younger than 25 years old who have not reached six years of service in a foreign major league are subject to MLB's international amateur signing bonus pool rules, setting a cap on their contracts. Shohei Ohtani faced a similar situation in 2017, signing with the Angels for $2.315 million. Sasaki, who has a 1.95 ERA over his first four seasons in Japan, would become one of the top available starters if he were posted."
Sasaki was one of the biggest superstars of the 2023 World Baseball Classic, posting a 1–0 record with a 3.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts across 7.2 innings pitched for Team Japan. In his start against Team Mexico during the tournament, Sasaki's average four-seam fastball velocity was 100.5 mph.
Since Sasaki hasn't been posted by his Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) club, there's a good chance he will be this offseason and become one of the top MLB free agents. And if he does so, the Yankees could make a major push to sign him.