New York Yankees at Washington Nationals Live Game Thread — Game 3

Max Goodman

Can the Yankees win their first series of the 2020 regular season? Or will their early losing streak increase to two games?

Get set for Game 3 of the Yankees' campaign with some related reading material and starting lineups — then stay tuned for live updates over the course of Sunday afternoon's contest.

New York Yankees (1-1) at Washington Nationals (1-1)

Sunday, July 26

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Pitching probables:

LHP Patrick Corbin vs. RHP Jonathan Loaisiga

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

DJ LeMahieu — 2B

Aaron Judge — RF

Gleyber Torres — SS

Giancarlo Stanton — DH

Luke Voit — 1B

Gio Urshela — 3B

Miguel Andújar — LF

Kyle Higashioka — C

Mike Tauchman — CF

Manager Aaron Boone waited until Sunday morning to announce Jonathan Loaisiga would be starting in what he's referred to as a "bullpen game."

Here's what he had to say about Loaisiga before the game:

Just really like him, where he's at right now and in this role. You've heard me talk about him really all spring and all summer camp about the important role I think he's gonna play for our team this year, and you know that starts today and in this role where, you know, we feel like he's a really good option, especially the first time through the order, and excited to see him go out and pitch today.

Boone expects about 50 pitches from Loaisiga. Then we could see the likes of Chad Green, Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle and Zack Britton if New York has a lead in a tight contest (as each of those four relievers have yet to pitch this season).

Washington Nationals Starting Lineup

Trea Turner — SS

Adam Eaton — RF

Starlin Castro — 2B

Howie Kendrick — DH

Eric Thames — 1B

Astrúbal Cabrera — 3B

Victor Robles — CF

Yan Gomes — C

Michael A. Taylor — LF

Top of the first

We're underway in D.C. and the Yankees go down in order against Corbin.

