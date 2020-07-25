New York Yankees at Washington Nationals Live Game Thread — Game 2
After a rain-shortened victory on Opening Day, the Yankees are set to kick off Game 2 of its 2020 campaign Saturday evening.
Here's a look at the starting lineups ahead of first pitch and some news from New York and Washington:
New York Yankees (1-0) at Washington Nationals (0-1)
Saturday, July 25
First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET
Pitching probables:
RHP Erick Fedde vs. LHP James Paxton
New York Yankees Starting Lineup
DJ LeMahieu — 2B
Aaron Judge — RF
Gleyber Torres — SS
Giancarlo Stanton — DH
Aaron Hicks — CF
Gary Sánchez — C
Luke Voit — 1B
Gio Urshela — 3B
Brett Gardner — LF
This will be DJ LeMahieu's regular season debut as he continues to recover from his case of COVID-19. Here's what Aaron Boone had to say pregame on Thursday on LeMahieu's workout during the Yankees' off day on Friday:
"He was able to give obviously a number of at-bats and then got his ground ball work in and then just meeting with him, he feels like he's ready and this was kind of the first day I think he felt really locked in, where he's raring to go. So we'll see how it unfolds tonight. I may not play him the whole game because with the lefty going tomorrow, I would like to have him back in there tomorrow. It's a day game after a night game. But I do feel good about where he's at physically and the number of at-bats he's been able to accumulate and feel like mentally he's ready to go."
Washington Nationals Starting Lineup
Trea Turner — SS
Adam Eaton — RF
Starlin Castro — 2B
Howie Kendrick — 1B
Astrúbal Cabrera — 3B
Kurt Suzuki — C
Carter Kieboom — DH
Victor Robles — CF
Michael A. Taylor — LF
Right-hander Stephen Strasburg was originally scheduled to pitch tonight, but was scratched from a nerve issue in his right hand, manager Dave Martinez announced. Erick Fedde starts in his place.
Nationals' phenom Juan Soto is still sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to Thursday's opener.
