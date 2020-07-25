InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals Live Game Thread — Game 2

Max Goodman

After a rain-shortened victory on Opening Day, the Yankees are set to kick off Game 2 of its 2020 campaign Saturday evening.

Here's a look at the starting lineups ahead of first pitch and some news from New York and Washington:

New York Yankees (1-0) at Washington Nationals (0-1)

Saturday, July 25

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Pitching probables:

RHP Erick Fedde vs. LHP James Paxton

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

DJ LeMahieu — 2B

Aaron Judge — RF

Gleyber Torres — SS

Giancarlo Stanton — DH

Aaron Hicks — CF

Gary Sánchez — C

Luke Voit — 1B

Gio Urshela — 3B

Brett Gardner — LF

This will be DJ LeMahieu's regular season debut as he continues to recover from his case of COVID-19. Here's what Aaron Boone had to say pregame on Thursday on LeMahieu's workout during the Yankees' off day on Friday:

"He was able to give obviously a number of at-bats and then got his ground ball work in and then just meeting with him, he feels like he's ready and this was kind of the first day I think he felt really locked in, where he's raring to go. So we'll see how it unfolds tonight. I may not play him the whole game because with the lefty going tomorrow, I would like to have him back in there tomorrow. It's a day game after a night game. But I do feel good about where he's at physically and the number of at-bats he's been able to accumulate and feel like mentally he's ready to go."

Washington Nationals Starting Lineup

Trea Turner — SS

Adam Eaton — RF

Starlin Castro — 2B

Howie Kendrick — 1B

Astrúbal Cabrera — 3B

Kurt Suzuki — C

Carter Kieboom — DH

Victor Robles — CF

Michael A. Taylor — LF

Right-hander Stephen Strasburg was originally scheduled to pitch tonight, but was scratched from a nerve issue in his right hand, manager Dave Martinez announced. Erick Fedde starts in his place. 

Nationals' phenom Juan Soto is still sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to Thursday's opener. 

Related Reading:

Stay tuned for score updates when the game begins...

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'It's a Little Less Than Ideal': Yankees Weigh in on Expansion of 2020 Postseason

Major League Baseball is expanding the playoffs this season. Here's what members of the New York Yankees had to say, including Gerrit Cole, on the new format

Max Goodman

How the Yankees' Demonstration of Unity – Kneeling Before National Anthem on Opening Day – Came to Be

The New York Yankees knelt before the national anthem on Opening Day, observing a moment of silence to bring attention to racial injustice.

Max Goodman

How Aaron Judge is Helping Fans Ditch Responsibilities and Enjoy Opening Day

Yankees' star right fielder Aaron Judge is helping MLB fans enjoy Opening Day to the fullest with the "Judge Free Pass" in a partnership with Pepsi

Max Goodman

Giancarlo Stanton Makes Opening Day Statement, Powering Yankees to Victory

Yankees' slugger Giancarlo Stanton powered New York to victory on Opening Day with a home run off Max Scherzer and three RBI, reminding MLB what he's capable of

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole Shines in Rain-Shortened Yankees Debut

Gerrit Cole made his regular season debut with the New York Yankees on Opening Day, dominating against the Washington Nationals in a start shortened by rai

Max Goodman

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals Live Game Thread — Opening Day

On Opening Day, keep up with the New York Yankees' opener as Gerrit Cole makes his Yankees debut and the Bombers take on the defending champion Nationals

Max Goodman

Report: Washington Nationals' Star Juan Soto Will Miss Opening Day Against Yankees After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Washington Nationals' star Juan Soto has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The outfielder is out for Opening Day against the New York Yankees

Max Goodman

'That's the Beauty of America': Yankees Support Kneeling During National Anthem, Discuss Plan For Opening Day

Members of the New York Yankees' organization, including Aaron Judge, support kneeling during national anthem and have discussed protesting on Opening Day

Max Goodman

Breaking Down the Yankees' Decision to Option Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery was optioned to the New York Yankees' alternate training site after an impressive showing at Summer Camp. Here's the reasoning behind the decision

Max Goodman

Masahiro Tanaka Takes 'Big Step Forward' After Line Drive Off Head; Here's When He Could Rejoin the Yankees' Rotation

New York Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka took a big step toward his return to the starting rotation, facing hitters for the first time since a line drive hit his head

Max Goodman