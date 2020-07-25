New York Yankees at Washington Nationals Live Game Thread — Game 2

After a rain-shortened victory on Opening Day, the Yankees are set to kick off Game 2 of its 2020 campaign Saturday evening.

Here's a look at the starting lineups ahead of first pitch and some news from New York and Washington:

New York Yankees (1-0) at Washington Nationals (0-1)

Saturday, July 25

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Pitching probables:

RHP Erick Fedde vs. LHP James Paxton

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

DJ LeMahieu — 2B

Aaron Judge — RF

Gleyber Torres — SS

Giancarlo Stanton — DH

Aaron Hicks — CF

Gary Sánchez — C

Luke Voit — 1B

Gio Urshela — 3B

Brett Gardner — LF

This will be DJ LeMahieu's regular season debut as he continues to recover from his case of COVID-19. Here's what Aaron Boone had to say pregame on Thursday on LeMahieu's workout during the Yankees' off day on Friday:

"He was able to give obviously a number of at-bats and then got his ground ball work in and then just meeting with him, he feels like he's ready and this was kind of the first day I think he felt really locked in, where he's raring to go. So we'll see how it unfolds tonight. I may not play him the whole game because with the lefty going tomorrow, I would like to have him back in there tomorrow. It's a day game after a night game. But I do feel good about where he's at physically and the number of at-bats he's been able to accumulate and feel like mentally he's ready to go."

Washington Nationals Starting Lineup

Trea Turner — SS

Adam Eaton — RF

Starlin Castro — 2B

Howie Kendrick — 1B

Astrúbal Cabrera — 3B

Kurt Suzuki — C

Carter Kieboom — DH

Victor Robles — CF

Michael A. Taylor — LF

Right-hander Stephen Strasburg was originally scheduled to pitch tonight, but was scratched from a nerve issue in his right hand, manager Dave Martinez announced. Erick Fedde starts in his place.

Nationals' phenom Juan Soto is still sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to Thursday's opener.

