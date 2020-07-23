NEW YORK — It's the moment baseball fans across the country have been waiting for since Major League Baseball postponed the regular season back in early-March.

The New York Yankees open the club's 2020 campaign Thursday night, taking on the defending champion Washington Nationals on the road.

Opening Day marks the debut of Yankees' right-hander Gerrit Cole. He'll finally face hitters from another team in a game that actually counts for the first time since signing his mammoth $324 million deal in December.

On the rubber for the Nationals is three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, a tough draw for the Bombers' lineup that's hoping to start the season on a high note.

New York Yankees (0-0) at Washington Nationals (0-0)

Thursday, July 23

First pitch: 7:08 p.m. ET

Pitching probables:

RHP Max Scherzer vs. RHP Gerrit Cole

Washington Nationals Starting Lineup

Trea Turner — SS

Adam Eaton — RF

Starlin Castro — 2B

Howie Kendrick — DH

Eric Thames —

Kurt Suzuki — C

Astrúbal Cabrera — 3B

Andrew Stevenson — LF

Victor Robles — CF

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

Aaron Hicks — CF

Aaron Judge — RF

Gleyber Torres — SS

Giancarlo Stanton — DH

Brett Gardner — LF

Gary Sánchez — C

Luke Voit — 1B

Gio Urshela — 3B

Tyler Wade — 2B

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch and it was just a bit outside.

Top of the first

After Aaron Judge registered the first hit of the 2020 regular season — a sharp line drive single to left field — Giancarlo Stanton hit the first home run. The slugger took a high fastball from Scherzer 459 feet to left-center field.

Bottom of the first

Anything you can do, I can do better. Adam Eaton mashes a solo shot off Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the frame. Yankees still lead 2-1.

