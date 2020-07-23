InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

New York Yankees at Washington Nationals Live Game Thread — Opening Day

Max Goodman

NEW YORK — It's the moment baseball fans across the country have been waiting for since Major League Baseball postponed the regular season back in early-March.

The New York Yankees open the club's 2020 campaign Thursday night, taking on the defending champion Washington Nationals on the road.

Opening Day marks the debut of Yankees' right-hander Gerrit Cole. He'll finally face hitters from another team in a game that actually counts for the first time since signing his mammoth $324 million deal in December. 

On the rubber for the Nationals is three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, a tough draw for the Bombers' lineup that's hoping to start the season on a high note. 

To follow along tonight, keep it locked in here with Sports Illustrated's Inside The Pinstripes, comment your thoughts and enjoy live score updates (and quite a bit on Cole's first start).

New York Yankees (0-0) at Washington Nationals (0-0)

Thursday, July 23

First pitch: 7:08 p.m. ET

Pitching probables:

RHP Max Scherzer vs. RHP Gerrit Cole 

Washington Nationals Starting Lineup

Trea Turner — SS

Adam Eaton — RF

Starlin Castro — 2B

Howie Kendrick — DH

Eric Thames — 

Kurt Suzuki — C

Astrúbal Cabrera — 3B

Andrew Stevenson — LF

Victor Robles — CF

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

Aaron Hicks — CF

Aaron Judge — RF

Gleyber Torres — SS

Giancarlo Stanton — DH

Brett Gardner — LF

Gary Sánchez — C

Luke Voit — 1B

Gio Urshela — 3B

Tyler Wade — 2B

Related Reading

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch and it was just a bit outside. 

Top of the first

After Aaron Judge registered the first hit of the 2020 regular season — a sharp line drive single to left field — Giancarlo Stanton hit the first home run. The slugger took a high fastball from Scherzer 459 feet to left-center field.

Bottom of the first

Anything you can do, I can do better. Adam Eaton mashes a solo shot off Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the frame. Yankees still lead 2-1.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Washington Nationals' Star Juan Soto Will Miss Opening Day Against Yankees After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Washington Nationals' star Juan Soto has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The outfielder is out for Opening Day against the New York Yankees

Max Goodman

'That's the Beauty of America': Yankees Support Kneeling During National Anthem, Discuss Plan For Opening Day

Members of the New York Yankees' organization, including Aaron Judge, support kneeling during national anthem and have discussed protesting on Opening Day

Max Goodman

Breaking Down the Yankees' Decision to Option Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery was optioned to the New York Yankees' alternate training site after an impressive showing at Summer Camp. Here's the reasoning behind the decision

Max Goodman

Masahiro Tanaka Takes 'Big Step Forward' After Line Drive Off Head; Here's When He Could Rejoin the Yankees' Rotation

New York Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka took a big step toward his return to the starting rotation, facing hitters for the first time since a line drive hit his head

Max Goodman

Yankees' Mike King Earns Big-League Roster Spot; New York Options Top Prospects Deivi Garcia, Clarke Schmidt

While Yankees' right-hander Mike King was given a roster spot, New York optioned top prospects Deivi Garcia and Clarke Schmidt. Here's more on the decisions

Max Goodman

Aaron Judge Homers ... After Yankees Record Three Outs?

Aaron Judge hit a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in an exhibition game Monday night after the New York Yankees had already recorded three outs.

Max Goodman

'He's The Real Deal': Aaron Boone Praises This Yankees Slugger After Mammoth Homer

New York Yankees' slugger Mike Ford hit a long home run in Monday's exhibition game against the Phillies, earning high praise from his manager Aaron Boone.

Max Goodman

Judge, Yanks Flex Muscles With Home Run Barrage Against Mets

The New York Yankees hit five home runs against the Mets in an exhibition game on Sunday as the likes of Aaron Judge show they're in midseason form

Max Goodman

Yankees' 'MVP of Summer Camp' Is Playing His Way to an Opening Day Roster Spot

Thairo Estrada has been the best hitter at New York Yankees Summer Camp. Manager Aaron Boone says the utilityman is in play for an Opening Day roster spot

Max Goodman

How One Swing Silenced Aaron Judge's Injury Concerns Ahead of Opening Day ... For Now

New York Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge silenced injury concerns this week with a home run in an intrasquad

Max Goodman