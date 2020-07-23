New York Yankees at Washington Nationals Live Game Thread — Opening Day
Max Goodman
NEW YORK — It's the moment baseball fans across the country have been waiting for since Major League Baseball postponed the regular season back in early-March.
The New York Yankees open the club's 2020 campaign Thursday night, taking on the defending champion Washington Nationals on the road.
Opening Day marks the debut of Yankees' right-hander Gerrit Cole. He'll finally face hitters from another team in a game that actually counts for the first time since signing his mammoth $324 million deal in December.
On the rubber for the Nationals is three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, a tough draw for the Bombers' lineup that's hoping to start the season on a high note.
To follow along tonight, keep it locked in here with Sports Illustrated's Inside The Pinstripes, comment your thoughts and enjoy live score updates (and quite a bit on Cole's first start).
New York Yankees (0-0) at Washington Nationals (0-0)
Thursday, July 23
First pitch: 7:08 p.m. ET
Pitching probables:
RHP Max Scherzer vs. RHP Gerrit Cole
Washington Nationals Starting Lineup
Trea Turner — SS
Adam Eaton — RF
Starlin Castro — 2B
Howie Kendrick — DH
Eric Thames —
Kurt Suzuki — C
Astrúbal Cabrera — 3B
Andrew Stevenson — LF
Victor Robles — CF
New York Yankees Starting Lineup
Aaron Hicks — CF
Aaron Judge — RF
Gleyber Torres — SS
Giancarlo Stanton — DH
Brett Gardner — LF
Gary Sánchez — C
Luke Voit — 1B
Gio Urshela — 3B
Tyler Wade — 2B
Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch and it was just a bit outside.
Top of the first
After Aaron Judge registered the first hit of the 2020 regular season — a sharp line drive single to left field — Giancarlo Stanton hit the first home run. The slugger took a high fastball from Scherzer 459 feet to left-center field.
Bottom of the first
Anything you can do, I can do better. Adam Eaton mashes a solo shot off Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the frame. Yankees still lead 2-1.
