Yankees Newest Star Joins Rare Company After Fantastic Start With Team
The New York Yankees certainly had a solid 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
New York was floundering approaching the trade deadline and it seemed for a short time like the Yankees could be in real trouble. The Yankees arguably were the top team in baseball for the first few months of the season and then hit a wall about a month before the deadline.
The Yankees entered the deadline looking to improve the offense and bullpen and did just that. New York acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a trade with the Miami Marlins and he has been everything the Yankees could've hoped for. He even became just the second player in Major League Baseball history with at least 7 home runs and 3 stolen bases in his first 12 games with any team, according to New York Yankees Stats.
"Jazz Chisholm Jr with Yankees (12 Games) .300 BA | 7 HR | 11 RBI | 3 SB | 1.092 OPS," New York Yankees Stats posted. "He’s the second player in MLB history with at least 7 HR and 3 SB in his first 12 games with any team (Garrett Jones: 2009 PIT). His 1.092 OPS is the best by a Yankee through his first 12 games with the club (min. 50 PA) since Roger Maris (1.451) in 1960."
The fact that Chisholm has been able to join such impressive company just a few weeks after joining New York should be a positive sign for Yankees fans.
