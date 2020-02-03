Top Prospects and Offseason Acquisitions Headline List of Non-Roster Invites To Yankees' Spring Training

Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in just over one week -- on Monday, the Yankees announced a list of 19 non-roster players that will be invited to the club's Major League facility this month.

Included on the list are top prospects -- right-handers Clarke Schmidt and Alexander Vizcaíno -- as well as offseason acquisitions -- catchers Erik Kratz and Chris Iannetta, righty Nick Tropeano, outfielder Zack Granite and more.

Here's the full list of players who have been invited:

The group includes eight pitchers (two left-handers and six right-handers), five catchers, two infielders and four outfielders. Of all the names listed above, 11 of them have already played in the Majors -- a range stretching from Iannetta's 14-year career to righty Domingo Acevedo, who has one day of big-league service time.

The age gap between the oldest and youngest Spring Training invites is set to be vast as well. Kratz, 39, is expected to be the oldest player at Yankees' camp -- right-handed prospect Deivi García was born approximately 19 years after and is poised to be the youngest.

Schmidt and Vizcaíno were both tabbed among the organization's top-ten prospects -- per Baseball America -- with rankings at No. 2 and No. 9 respectively. They'll join four other top-10 prospects at Spring Training, including Garcia, who already have a spot on the Yankees' 40-man roster.

New York's announcement reveals the club has also added additional arms on minor-league deals to bolster their depth in the bullpen, a prominent question on the Yanks' offseason to-do list.

Among those on minor-league deals competing for a spot in the Yankees' bullpen are right-handers Dan Otero and David Hale, as well as southpaws Tyler Lyons and Luis Avilán. Hale and Lyons both spent time in the Yankees organization in 2019, and return for 2020 on new deals.

Finally, as the Yankees announce additional signings, six of those on the list on non-roster invites are homegrown within the organization. Four were originally drafted by the club: outfielder Trey Amburgey (2015, 13th round), infielder Chris Gittens (2014, 12th round), infielder Kyle Holder (2015, compensation round) and Schmidt (2017, first round). Two others were international signings: righty Domingo Acevedo (Oct. 17, 2012, out of Villa los Almácigos, D.R.) and Vizcaíno (on May 18, 2016, out of San Cristobal, D.R.).

Gittens, Schmidt and Vizcaíno will attend their first Major League Spring Training.

With these 19 players set to report with the rest of the 40-man roster, the total number of players scheduled to report to New York's Major League Spring Training is 59.

