Yankees' Offense Explodes For 20-Run Onslaught in Huge Blowout Victory

NEW YORK — During the NFL's opening week, the New York Jets scored 17 points while the New York Giants racked up 16.

On Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees would outscore both franchises, tallying 20 runs against the Toronto Blue Jays.

New York's offense erupted for 16 hits and six home runs in a 20-6 onslaught victory over the Blue Jays. The Bombers batted around in three-consecutive innings from the second through the fourth frame.

With the victory, the Yankees leapfrogged their division rivals in the American League East, returning to second place in the division with a 27-21 record.

Yankees' first baseman Luke Voit hit his Major League–leading 17th home run in a seven-run second inning. He went on to go deep a second time, extending his lead atop the big-league leaderboard with 18 big flies on the season.

DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Hicks, Clint Frazier and Gary Sánchez each homered as well in the blowout win. LeMahieu's solo shot came off Toronto's Santiago Espinal—a position player—on a 48.7 mph pitch.

Both Voit and LeMahieu had five runs batted in. Sánchez had four RBI.

In his fourth big-league start, Deivi García continued to dominate. He earned his second-career win, tossing seven innings of three-run ball while striking out six. He's struck out six in each of his four outings with the Yankees this summer, pitching seven innings in back-to-back starts.

Every member of the Yankees' starting lineup had a base hit except for designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton in the cleanup spot. In his return from the injured list—after spending more than a month on the sidelines with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain—Stanton punched out twice and went 0-for-4.

