Yankees One of Main Contenders Involved in Trade Talks for Superstar Closer
The New York Yankees are heavily in the mix for this superstar hurler.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Yankees are one of six contenders, who are "prominently involved in trade talks" with the Miami Marlins about All-Star lefty closer Tanner Scott.
But the Yankees have competition, as the Baltimore Orioles, who New York is fighting over the AL East crown with, are said to be pushing for Scott's services as well, as Heyman reported. Scott started his big-league career with the Orioles, pitching for Baltimore from 2017-2021. Now, they're trying to beat out the Yankees, as both teams attempt to enhance their bullpens.
Scott is the top closer on the trade market, and is expected to be dealt by the July 30 deadline date, just three short days away.
Scott is a rental, but he is being highly sought after by a number of teams. The southpaw has not allowed a run since June 13, and holds a 1.18 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP and 18 saves on the season.
Yankees closer Clay Holmes, who made the All-Star team, has an ERA north of 7.00 since mid-June. New York could essentially slide Scott into the closer's role and push Holmes to the eighth inning as a setup man.
Holmes, a free agent after the 2024 season, has blown seven saves in 28 chances this year, while Scott has just two blown saves in his remarkable campaign. However, Scott's one issue is control, as he has 27 walks in 45.2 innings.
Per Heyman, the belief is that the Phillies, Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Mariners are the other four contenders pushing for Scott. It appears that the Yankees are a serious player to land him.